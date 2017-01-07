DATCU to give largest dividend in its history

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017



DATCU Credit Union recently announced the largest year-end bonus dividend in its history, $3,463,865, will be paid to member owners as of Jan. 1, 2017.

The board of directors approved the one-time bonus dividend payout at the Dec. 20 board meeting. This is the eighth consecutive year that the DATCU board has made the decision to pay a bonus dividend. In the last eight years, DATCU has distributed more than $9.5 million back to its member owners.

Qualified members will receive a .5 percent dividend based upon a member’s average daily balance during 2016, all balances combined, for the entire year.

“Our members are the key to our success,” said DATCU President/CEO Glen McKenzie. “DATCU had another great year, and it’s just another way to reward our members for doing business with us.”