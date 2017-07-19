Business plans backpack giveaway

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Wireless Zone in Decatur will be giving away school supplies and backpacks to students this weekend.

The store’s School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at 1180 W. Business 380. Store owner Larry Kirby said he ordered triple the suggested amount of supplies for the event, but he still expects to give everything away.

“I would recommend getting here early,” Kirby said. “Based on feedback we got, they’re going to go rather quickly.”

All items are free. The only requirement is the child must be present.

“We’re just glad to be doing it,” Kirby said. “Hopefully it will fill a need that’s out there.”