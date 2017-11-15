Business Briefs for Wednesday, November 15, 2017

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Chamber of Commerce, Wise County Chamber of Commerce

REALTOR LUNCHEON – Doug Shaw, general manager of Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District, will speak at the Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors (GDWCAR) luncheon 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the Decatur Conference Center. Cost is $20. RSVP by calling 940-387-8212 or at gdwcar.com.

PARADE OF LIGHTS – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights is 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Entry is free, and forms are available at the Chamber office, 308 W. Main Street. Call 940-627-3107.

LUNCH WITH MAYORS – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce luncheon is noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. Local mayors will attend talks about their cities’ initiatives. Cost is $10 per person. RSVP to info@wisecountychamber.com or purchase tickets online, wisecountychamber.com.

CHAMBER AWARDS – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Decatur Conference Center. Ventriloquist Gloria Gilbert Barron will perform. Barron is a former Miss Texas and Miss America talent winner. Early bird tickets are $25 per person online through Nov. 27 and then go up to $30. Purchase tickets online at wisecountychamber.com.