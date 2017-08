By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Tags: Wise County Chamber of Commerce, Wise Health System

CHAMBER LUNCH – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce luncheon is noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. Speaker is Beverly Ross with Wise Christian Counseling. RSVP to info@wisecountychamber.com.

HEALTH SURVEY – Wise Health System is conducting a community health needs assessment for Wise County and is seeking participants for a survey to help identify those needs. To take the survey, go to wcmess.com/communityhealth.