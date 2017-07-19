Bank builds new corporate headquarters

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Tags: Decatur

First State Bank broke ground May 30 on its new, five-story corporate headquarters and operations center in Gainesville. It will provide additional departmental space to allow the growing financial institution to expand operations and back-room processing while continuing to focus on customer service in North Texas.

The site is located on 2.9 acres at the northeast corner of Interstate 35 and U.S. 82. The 75,000-square-foot building will house executive offices and provide an additional operations center. One floor will be available for lease.

“Locating and building this corporate office on the corner of a major interstate will also bring greater visibility to our name and brand,” First State Chief Executive Officer Ryan Morris said. “We’re beyond pleased with our recent growth and continued success, all due to our loyal customers and efficient, diligent base of more than 250 employees.

“The new headquarters is a testament to our financial stability and continued relationship with Gainesville and the surrounding communities,” he said.

The California Street location, which has served as First State Bank’s headquarters since 1976, will remain a retail branch and house its wealth and management departments. Following the move, the top two floors will be available for lease.

Founded in 1905, First State is the oldest state bank in Texas and the first state-chartered bank to reach the centennial milestone. It focuses on combining the friendly service of hometown banking with innovation and technology to bring a unique financial experience to its customers.

With more than $1 billion in assets and 12 locations in Wise, Cooke, Denton and Montague counties, the bank is committed to the communities and people it serves, Morris emphasized.