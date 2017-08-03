Jim Marrs, author and conspiracy theorist, dies

By Racey Burden | Published August 3, 2017



Jim Marrs, an author and conspiracy theorist who studied the Aurora alien spaceship crash of 1897, died Wednesday. He was 73.

According to a post on Marrs’ official Facebook page, he died following a heart attack. Marrs bowed out of speaking engagements earlier this year due to poor health.

Marrs is best known for his book on the John F. Kennedy assassination, “Crossfire: The Plot That Killed Kennedy,” and his book “Alien Agenda,” which delved into the world of UFOs.

Marrs told the Messenger in a 2011 interview that the Aurora spaceship crash was the best evidence of UFOs he’d ever seen.

“I think the Aurora story is as strong as you can get,” he said. “It had contemporary reports from newspapers. And it was corroborated with all these other stories.”

According to Marrs’ Facebook page, his family will hold a “Texas-sized” wake for him at their home next month.

Read more about Marrs in the weekend issue of the Messenger.