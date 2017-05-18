Home destroyed in fire

A family lost their home in the 130 block of Private Road 1311 to large fire Thursday morning.

The road runs off of County Road 1304, northeast of Bridgeport.

Wise County Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Washburn said two adults and a child lived in the home, which is owned by next-door neighbor Nita Duke. Washburn said Duke first saw the fire from her home.

Bridgeport, Decatur and Paradise Fire Departments responded to the fire, which Bridgeport Fire Chief Terry Long said was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported in the blaze. Red Cross is assisting the family.