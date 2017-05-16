DPS identifies drivers in fatal wreck

Investigators have released the names of those involved in the fatal wreck on Farm Road 730 south of Boyd Tuesday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Patrick Garcia said Mearl Miner, 51, of Fort Worth was killed when his motorcycle was struck head-on by a southbound SUV driven by Rosemary Switzer, 69, of Rhome. Miner had been northbound on the road and Garcia said at the scene it wasn’t clear what prompted Switzer to veer into oncoming traffic.

Switzer was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Azle.

The road was closed for several hours while investigators were on scene.