DISD Supt. Rod Townsend announces retirement

Posted on February 28, 2017.


The Decatur school district announced this morning that Superintendent Rod Townsend will retire at the end of the school year. According to a news release, Townsend will continue in his role as superintendent through Aug. 31. “I am very humbled to have led this great school district for the past seven years,” Townsend said in the news release. “I am preparing for my retirement and am grateful to have worked alongside a team of incredible educators in this role that I have thoroughly enjoyed.” Townsend has served as DISD superintendent since July of 2010.

