More details released in shooting death

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Saturday that Tommy Carlton had been in an ongoing dispute with the man who shot and killed him Friday night.

Just before 7 p.m., Carlton walked from his home to his neighbors’ house on Private Road 3421 south of Bridgeport. He knocked on the door, and Whitney Hall, who lives at the address with her husband Jordan Hall, went upstairs to get Jordan, who answered the door, according to Akin.

“According to the information we received and immediate investigative findings, once Jordan opened the door, Tommy walked inside,” Akin said. “I can’t say he forced his way inside.”

After Carlton entered the home, there was a dispute. Both men were armed.

The sheriff said the two men had been in an “ongoing squabble” since Carlton accidentally shot and killed Eric Nelson July 12, 2016. Nelson was a friend of both men.

In that incident, Carlton told investigators he and Nelson had been riding horses on County Road 3420 and were headed home when they came upon an armadillo near the road. Nelson asked Carlton if he had his weapon, and Carlton said he had a semi-automatic pistol.

When Carlton fired the weapon, his horse reared up, which spooked Nelson’s horse, who ran in front of Carlton. It was during this time that the weapon inadvertently was fired again, striking Nelson, who fell from his horse.

He was shot in the left side through the rib cage.

“We do believe threats were exchanged (Friday night between Jordan and Carlton,)” Akin said.

Jordan shot Carlton multiple times with a Glock 9mm, according to the sheriff. Carlton was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson. Akin said Carlton’s gun, a .380 semi-automatic pistol, was found on the floor near his body.

Akin said there was no indication in the house or in observation of Jordan that he had been drinking. Carlton’s body was sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy and toxicology.

No arrests have been made. Investigators are still conducting interviews, but Akin said the case will most likely be referred to a grand jury.