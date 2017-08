Decatur police officers are searching for a man near the creek behind America’s Best Value Inn on U.S. 81/287 north of Thompson Street.

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday officers, working with at least one canine team from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, had formed a perimeter in the area.

No details about the individual are available at this time, but the department confirmed the pursuit began when the individual fled on foot following a traffic stop.