Bridgeport man shot and killed

A Bridgeport man was shot and killed Friday night when he entered a neighbor’s home.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Tommy Carlton, 57, was shot about 7 p.m. after going inside a neighbor’s house on Private Road 3421 south of Bridgeport.

Akin said at 9:45 p.m. the investigation is in the early stages, and they’re still trying to sort out the details of what happened inside the home. He said Carlton was shot multiple times. Akin has not yet released the name of the homeowner involved in the shooting.

Carlton lives about 300 yards from the home where he was killed. Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson pronounced him dead at the scene. Carlton’s body will be sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

More information will be posted as it’s available.