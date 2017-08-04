3 arrested following manhunt

A manhunt that began after a Decatur police officer initiated a traffic stop on Thompson Street near U.S. 81/287 led to three arrests Thursday morning.

Decatur Police Department’s Lt. Delvon Campbell said officer Jase Reeves stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in a business parking lot near the 400 block of Thompson Street at 10:16 a.m.

Campbell said returns on the vehicle’s license plate didn’t match its registration and when the officer prepared to confront the vehicle’s driver with that information, the individual bolted for a nearby creek.

“Just about the time the officer was going to ask the male subject to step out, the male subject just took off on him,” Campbell said. “He took off on foot through [the creek area].

Campbell said Decatur dispatchers contacted the Wise County Sheriff’s Office for canine assistance, and several nearby Texas Department of Public Safety troopers also aided in the search, but the combined agencies were unable to locate the driver.

During the search, Campbell said officers obtained a search warrant for the driver’s hotel room at America’s Best Value Inn, where they discovered 49 grams of methamphetamine, fewer than 20 ounces of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. There officers arrested Jessica Idlett, 23, of Bowie, for possession of the drugs and paraphernalia and Shawna Curtis, 48, of Decatur, for theft of less than $100. Campbell said Curtis would be charged with the drug offenses.

Campbell said officers initially made contact with an individual who agreed to take them to the driver’s hotel room, but instead intentionally led them to another room. The man, Dennis Shanahan, 57, of Decatur, was arrested for hindering apprehension or prosecution.

“When the officers were looking for our suspect, [Shanahan] took them to the wrong hotel room to start with,” Campbell said. “So he was basically just helping out our suspect.”

Campbell said officers had set up a perimeter around the area, but Shanahan’s diversion likely helped the driver escape. The foot search was called off around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

They also recovered $7,883 from the stopped vehicle. Campbell said officers know the driver’s identity and are still searching for him. The department has not released the subject’s identity due to pending charges.