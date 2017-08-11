1 injured in wreck

One man was injured when his pickup rolled multiple times during a wreck on Farm Road 920 south of T.X. 199 Friday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Robert Carson said Roddy Pippen, 33, of Byers, told him he passed out while driving and lost control of the vehicle.

Pippen’s pickup rolled and came to rest upright off the east side of the road. Medics had initially called for a helicopter ambulance, but Carson said Pippen’s injuries were later discovered to be non-incapacitating and he was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital.

Boonesville/Balsora and Salt Creek Fire Departments and Wise County EMS responded to the scene.