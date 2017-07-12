Food protection management courses start in August

By Tanya Davis | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Two classes pertaining to food safety will be offered by the Wise County Extension office during the month of August.

The Food Protection Management Training Program seeks to reduce the risk of food borne illness. Food service managers can attend a two-day certification training on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m. (includes an exam which follows the conclusion of the course) at the Wise County Extension office in Decatur. The registration fee of $125 includes a course book and Serve-Safe exam. Registration deadline is July 19 and is limited to the first 15 paid participants.

Food service employees and those who operate a cottage food business can attend a two-hour food handler’s class, accredited by the Texas Department of State Health Services, on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wise County Extension office in Decatur to learn more about good personal hygiene, cross contamination and time and temperature abuse. The registration fee is $20 and covers course materials and an official food handler card. Space is limited.

For questions concerning these classes, call 940-627-3341 or come by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Wise County office, 206 S. State St., Decatur. The Food Protection Management (FPM) Training Program is brought to you by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in cooperation with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the County Commissioners Court Cooperating.

Tanya Davis is a Wise County Extension agent.