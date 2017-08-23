Breakfast matters

By Tanya Davis | Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017

It’s that time of year again! School time!

I hope that everyone’s year got off to an exciting start. Being sure to take time to enjoy a nutritional breakfast is one of the ways that children and parents alike can keep that high level of enthusiasm throughout the school year.

Breakfast has been dubbed the “most important meal of the day.” However, breakfast is the most commonly missed meal of the day.

Recent research suggests children who eat breakfast are more likely to have healthful nutrition behaviors and make healthy food choices such as eating more fruits and vegetables than those who do not eat breakfast.

Breakfast is also important for academic performance and may help with maintenance of a healthy weight.

Here are a few ways you can make breakfast a part of your family’s daily routine.

First, be sure that as the parent you set a good example and eat a healthy breakfast every day. Parents serve as role models for healthy eating behaviors to their children.

Like any meal, breakfast takes planning. Prepare for breakfast as much as you can the night before. This might include slicing fruit, mixing frozen juice or packing lunches for the next day at night so you have time to prepare breakfast in the morning.

Also include breakfast foods on your grocery list. Stock your kitchen with healthy breakfast options such as milk, juice, yogurt, fruit or whole grain cereals.

Your children may also need a few minutes after waking up before they are ready to eat breakfast. Even though this means you are up earlier, you and your children will feel better.

Some ideas for a healthy breakfast include peanut butter on whole wheat toast, low-fat yogurt with granola, toasted waffles with fruit, bagels with cheese, grits, hard boiled eggs, or oatmeal with dried fruit or nuts.

To learn more about healthy breakfast options, call Wise County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office, 940-627-3341.

Take these egg cups on the run when you don’t have time for a sit-down breakfast.

This recipe is from our Dinner Tonight program and can be frozen for up to three months. Thaw in the refrigerator the night before and heat in the microwave when ready to serve. Substitutions are encouraged to fit your family’s taste and appetite.

Southwestern Egg Cups

Servings: 6

1¼ cup shredded hash brown potatoes thawed

1 teaspoon canola oil

1 teaspoon garlic minced

2 tablespoon green onion chopped

¼ cup red bell pepper chopped

2 fully cooked turkey or chicken sausage patties thawed and diced

1 tablespoon fat free Greek yogurt plain

1 cup liquid egg product

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoon turkey bacon pieces

2 tablespoon cheddar jack cheese shredded

Instructions:

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat a six-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

Evenly divide the hash browns among the muffin cups and press firmly into the bottom and up the sides of each cup.

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Sauté the onion and bell pepper until tender. Add the garlic and sausage; cook for 2 minutes.

Remove from heat and add yogurt.

In a medium bowl, beat the egg product with the salt and pepper. Add the sausage mixture to the eggs then pour it evenly into the potato-lined muffin cups. Top with cheese.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until the eggs are set.

Tanya Davis is a Wise County Extension agent.