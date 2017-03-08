Don’t read the comments!

By Gerry Lewis | Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

As a blogger/columnist, I read a lot more than I write. It’s important that I hear more voices than my own. It’s also important, perhaps even more so, that I hear voices that come from a different viewpoint. As much as I like my own opinions and am convinced about my own values, I’ve never really learned much from reading my own stuff. (Some others might say they have never learned much from reading my stuff either. That would be really mean of them to say, but they might say it nonetheless).

There was a time, in the not-too-distant past, when reading was not interactive. You picked up a book, magazine, or newspaper and read what was written. It may have sparked some kind of response or comment, but it took some effort and some time to interact with the author. You might write a letter to the author (if you could find an address) or a letter to the editor of the periodical.

With the invention of email, interaction became easier and more immediate. It also added additional risk because you could fire off an email in the heat of the moment, whereas the time taken to handwrite a letter might allow for some calming, perspective and self-editing before the final draft went in the mail.

With the advent of the blog (originally called a “web log” for something written and posted on the world wide web), authors began inviting readers to interact with them through comments. And now that blogs can be posted to social media, we are all invited to get social and not only interact with the author, but also interact with other readers and commenters.

And suddenly social media gets really unsociable.

I feel the necessity to read the comments that are posted on the things I write or share. If I have invited the interaction (an invitation that is implied on social media), then I should be prepared to respond if necessary. I will delete comments that I deem snarky, offensive, or sometimes clueless. And I am entitled to do that on my posts.

Here’s where I mess up time after time: by reading the comments on other people’s posts. Seriously, I know better! But sometimes it’s like watching a bad wreck; you just can’t look away once you’ve looked. And you can’t unsee what you’ve already seen.

I often disagree with the authors, but I tend not to get mad at them. I get mad at the obnoxious commenters and then I get really mad at the obnoxious commenters who want to attack other commenters! It would be better if I just wouldn’t read the comments!

Proverbs 18:2 says, “A fool finds no pleasure in understanding but delights in airing his own opinions.”

Proverbs 26:17 says, “Like one who seizes a dog by the ears is a passer-by who meddles in a quarrel not his own.”

Our lives and opinions matter very little to any online commenter. Maybe we should pay more attention to the One for whom every part of our lives matters. I read some of His comments this morning. How about you?

Dr. Gerry Lewis, author, blogger, church consultant and leadership coach, serves as executive director of the Harvest Baptist Association in Decatur.