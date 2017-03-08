Necessity of filling your bucket

By Danielle Scrogins | Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

I have a bucket.

It’s a theoretical bucket – a bucket that holds the acts of service that make me feel loved or the words of friends and family that make me feel sane. Sometimes my bucket overflows, and sometimes someone pours it out, turns it over and puts a concrete block on top of it.

That’s what happened last week.

I’m not sure why the universe decides that all difficult things should coincide in the same 72 hours, but sometimes that’s exactly how the worlds collide, and even at 41 years young, my coping skills come up short. You know what I’m talking about: work stress, home stress, parenting difficulties, health issues, family crisis, community obligations and even church duties can empty my bucket. Sometimes 24 hours in a day are just not enough hours, and even with a plan, there doesn’t seem to be relief in sight. Sometimes, adulting is just too hard.

Right?

These are the things that someone needed to tell me. While I looked forward to not having homework, loving my babies, living in my own house and paving my own way, someone needed to tell me that sometimes I would just want my mom to cook me dinner, wash my clothes and tuck me in. Sometimes I would still just want to be nurtured because the world is so big.

But there is beauty in an empty bucket (this is my Pollyanna taking over after the beat down of adulting). The beauty is in the relationships that show up when you need them – the texts from friends asking “how are you?” and “just thought of you today and wanted to say hi.” The beauty is in my kids learning about my bucket and sensing when I need a hug or when I should choose the song on the radio. The sun shines when, after 20-plus years of living with an over-sensitive like myself, my husband knows about this bucket and showcases his affection on social media or takes me to a patio with my girlfriends. These things fill my bucket. These things revive my soul. These things bring me to life.

And I know I’m not the only one with a bucket. My kids have one. My husband has one. My sister has one. My friends each have their own. They are each filled differently, because each of us has different needs – needs that are met in connection to people, relationships with kindred spirits and faith. As a connection junkie, I tend to empty my bucket in order to fill as many other buckets as I can, but that’s not fair to the ones in my inner circle. When my bucket is empty, I can’t function. Cognitively, I know it’s hard to take time for self-care (as one of my friends adamantly explains), but it’s a vital psychological need one each of us should employ.

As we enter this Lenten season, and as we watch the spring flowers bloom, think about what fills your soul. Think about what recharges your batteries, and make a commitment to take time for those activities. Moms, I’m talking specifically to you. You know what I’m talking about. You know the week I just had. And you know the difference the smallest act of service or encouraging word can make. Bank it. Trust it. Take time for it. You will need it next week or the week after. You will need to pull it out of your bucket at just the right time and take time to savor the smile. Let the sun shine on your soul, and remember why we are here.

Danielle Scroggins is a Decatur resident, Decatur High school graduate, teacher and mother of three. She writes a monthly column, Life is Kid’s Stuff, for the Messenger.