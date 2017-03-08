Keep Asian jasmine’s soil damp to halt wilting

By Neil Sperry | Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Dear Neil: We have what is probably a 40-year-old bed of Asian jasmine. A large portion of it turned brown last year. Do you have any idea what might have killed it, and what can we do to make it safe for replanting?

Your photo was very small, but I can almost guarantee you that part of the bed got way too dry at one or more times last year. I have grown Asian jasmine since I was a teenager, and I have never seen even one insect or disease bother it. But if we let it get too dry its leaves turn an insipid olive-drab color, then brown. Sometimes we water the bed, but part of it has already passed the point of no return, otherwise known as the “permanent wilting point.” That’s what happened with your planting. Use a mini-tiller to turn the soil. Incorporate organic matter into the ground, re-till it and replant. It will be fine as long as you keep the soil moist at all times.

Dear Neil: How soon should I treat my lawn for grub worms? I had a serious problem with them last year and I don’t want to repeat it.

Treat for grubs in mid-to-late June, a week or two after the main June beetle flight in your area. Be sure you’re seeing the relatively small beetles, not the early season, very large beetles. There are several earlier types that are not especially harmful to turf. Honestly, if you’re talking about St. Augustine, I want to challenge you just a bit to be sure that it was actually grub worms that did the damage. Their root damage and subsequent loss of grass doesn’t show up until fall. I’ve had a handful of reports of grub damage compared to scores of reports of chinch bug damage in mid and late summer last year. They were horrible. The way to tell the two apart is that chinch bug damage shows up as dry grass that is still firmly attached to the soil. It will be in the hottest, sunniest parts of your yard and never in shade, while grubs devour the roots and allow you to pull up the dead grass like a bad toupee. They will be in sun or shade and two or three months later than chinch bug damage.

Dear Neil: In the past couple of years I’ve had trouble with my gardenia. It sets buds that appear healthy, but just when they try to open there are spots on the petals. What causes that, and how can I avoid it this year?

That certainly sounds like damage done by thrips. They’re very tiny, sliver-shaped insects that congregate in buds with many petals – flowers like roses, mums and gardenias. Apply a systemic insecticide, perhaps one that is labeled for rose insects. Drench the soil around the gardenia’s roots as you see buds just starting to appear. That should give it the required two weeks to be taken into the plant.

Dear Neil: Recently you gave the recommendation of finishing oak pruning by Valentine’s Day. Is it too late now?

To bring everyone up to the same speed, the recommendation of plant pathologists and foresters familiar with oak wilt in Texas was, for many years, to prune oaks only between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day, while the trees are completely dormant. Later that was expanded to include late summer and fall. The one taboo time is springtime when oak wilt fungal mats are active. Since this year has been an unusually warm winter, yes, you’re too late. Most cities that have any type of oak wilt ordinances about pruning times have some means of making exceptions for emergencies (tree limbs blocking views of traffic, etc.). Check with your city, and work with a certified arborist who is completely familiar with the disease. All cuts must be sealed with black pruning paint immediately after branches are cut. If at all possible, wait until late July or August.

Dear Neil: I grew three oleanders from small pots for several years. They had grown to be 8 or 10 feet tall, but this past winter really knocked them back. Should I prune them back? If so, how far? I’ve not had this happen before.

Oleanders all across Texas were hit by this winter’s two cold spells. Sadly, this has been a common sight for Texans. But the good news with oleanders is that they’re almost always willing to resprout and regrow. Trim them way back, perhaps to only 2 or 3 inches from the ground. It looks like those stems are dead that far down anyway. They will send out extremely vigorous new shoots. While they may not bloom this year, they will certainly regain a good bit of their height. Assuming no more extreme cold spells next winter and for a good while beyond, you should be right back in business.

Dear Neil: Is this a good time to dig and divide mondograss?

It’s perfect. In fact, I don’t know of any time of the entire year that isn’t OK for dividing mondograss. It is ultimately forgiving.

