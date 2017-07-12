Fight root rot with sphagnum moss

By Neil Sperry | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Dear Neil: A huge percentage of our St. Augustine did not come back after this past winter. Zoysia that we have growing nearby has been fine. Here in mid-summer the spots are still dead. We don’t believe it’s chinch bugs because of the time of year when it hit (early spring). What would have done this?

Take All Root Rot. TARR is a cool-season disease that was really bad for the first time in 2012. Ensuing years it hasn’t been so bad, and then this year was terrible again. It has, however, run its course now. Hot weather sends it into dormancy. Your best bet is to resod the affected areas. You can use plugs if the areas receive ample sunlight (6 to 8 hours or more). Should TARR show up again another spring, Texas A&M research has shown that a 1-inch layer of a high-quality sphagnum peat moss with a very low pH spread over the lawn will greatly slow the development of the fungus – better, in fact, than fungicides.

Dear Neil: We have lost one large oak tree to what a neighbor called “oak wilt.” Now another tree nearby is also dying. Is there anything we can do to stop it? The leaves at the very top start dying first.

You need to get a certified arborist who specializes in dealing with oak wilt on site immediately. Diagnosis of this vascular fungal disease is tricky and not something that can be done with just a sentence or two and without a photograph (actually, without even knowing the species of oak that is involved). You can learn a great deal about oak wilt by visiting the website: texasoakwilt.org.

Dear Neil: I spray my Knockout roses regularly with Daconil and Malathion, yet they still get a white, powdery fungus on their leaves. What is this?

They’re loaded with powdery mildew, a fungus. Have your nursery owner show you his or her best rose fungicide, then apply it religiously each week in spring, early summer and fall. That’s when powdery mildew is most likely to show up. Choose future varieties from the list of Texas A&M Earth Kind roses. They’ve been selected because they’re essentially bulletproof against this disease.

Dear Neil: My tree’s trunk and limbs have been covered with webs in just a few days. What is it?

Oh, how a photo would have helped. Most common webbing this time of year, of course, would be webworms on pecans, persimmons, mulberries and a host of other species. Those webs grow quickly and are very unsightly. You can use long-handled loppers to prune them out of trees if you get them early, before the webs become large. Sprays are difficult because it’s hard to reach up into the webs. Most insecticides would work, but you have to have a surfactant to break up the surface tension of the web, and you’ll need a power sprayer that has enough reach.

This year has also seen a lot of “bark lice.” These are an unusual type of insect that forms tight webs against tree trunks and branches. They’re basically beneficial, so no controls are needed. I’m sorry I can’t be more specific, but I don’t know what type of insect you have.

Dear Neil: I recently had a 20-year-old live oak removed. Its roots were protruding above the soil and starting to head toward the foundation. I had the company remove the major roots, but now shoots are coming up all over the yard from the deeper roots. Would a herbicide kill them without killing my grass?

I don’t think you can get enough herbicide (a) into the shoots and therefore (b) into the roots to kill the roots and stop them from sending up more shoots for ensuing months or years. Why don’t you call the people who did the initial grinding and see if they could come back and go deeper? For future reference, surface roots are normal for live oaks as they mature. They’re part of the majesty of the big, old trees. If you have any more that might also threaten your foundation, you might consider putting a root barrier in place to stop the roots from growing that direction.

Dear Neil: I have some property in rural Oklahoma. It’s covered in bois d’arc and black locust trees. I’d like to get some mesquite trees started, but no one sells them. Do you have any suggestions?

Check with the Native Plant Societies of Texas and Oklahoma to see if they have a source. You can also do it the old-fashioned way: collect seed this fall and sow them into moist draws where they could get started. It will take them a while to gain much size, but you wouldn’t be getting very large plants in containers, either.

Dear Neil: Something is causing small, twig-like branches to fall off my pecan tree. I’m concerned that eventually it won’t have any growth left. I see no insects in them. What might correct this?

That’s damage of twig girdlers. The adult female beetles lay their eggs on the tip ends of those branches, then they score the branches with their sharp mouthparts. You’ll notice that the ends look like they’ve been cut around and around with a knife. As the tip dies, it breaks and falls to the ground. The larvae develop in the fallen twigs, hatch, and the process starts over again. There is no prevention or cure, but you can reduce populations by picking up and discarding the fallen twigs.

Dear Neil: What happened to this crape myrtle, and can it be rehabilitated?

This is freeze damage from the January cold spell. Cut out all the dead wood (in some cases, completely back to the soil line) and reshape the new growth. It would have been best if you could have done so in April, but there’s still plenty of time. Start with the dead stems, then remove the small and unwanted shoots at the bottom. Keep pruning until you have restored a fairly normal form to it.

Have a question you'd like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of the Wise County Messenger, P.O. Box 149, Decatur, TX 76234 or email him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com.