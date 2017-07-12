Ranchers’ Gathering scheduled for August

By Todd Vineyard | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Well, every year I think what a year can do to a cattle producer.

Calf prices are averaging a little more than last year. It’s hard to forget about the calf prices two or three years ago. While the prices are not at all time highs, they are pretty good for good cattle. That being said, we can’t dwell on the past. Cow numbers and prices are at a point once again that we need to think about good management of the cow herd to find the profit in your operation, instead of relying on the calf prices supporting you.

I am pleased to announce this year at the Ranchers’ Gathering we will have Dr. Bruce Carpenter, professor and livestock specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service out of the Midland/Odessa region, to come speak about “Managing Females for Fertility and Lifetime Value.”

So mark your calendars for the 2017 Ranchers’ Gathering which has been set for Thursday, Aug. 3 at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for everyone to visit booths at the trade show. The trade show will feature more than 20 agriculture related businesses offering the newest in technology for beef cattle producers. Dinner is set for 6 p.m.

The $10 registration fee covers the meal and makes you eligible for one of the many door prizes given away during the program.

This year’s event is being sponsored by the Wise County Extension Livestock and Forage Committee. The registration deadline is Monday, July 31. To register, come by the Wise County Extension office at 206 S. State Street in Decatur. Please make checks payable to the Extension Livestock Committee.

Todd Vineyard is a Wise County Extension agent.