Pasture management workshop planned

By Todd Vineyard | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

The annual Wise County Pasture Management Workshop is Thursday, March 9, at a new location. This year the workshop will be at the Bridgeport Community Center, 1102 Lawdwin Ave. Registration is at 10:30 a.m., and the program will start at 11.

We have an excellent slate of speakers this year including: Eddie Funderburg, soils and crops consultant, Agricultural Division of the Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation, speaking on “Optimizing Your Pasture Fertilizer Dollars” and “Weed Control In Pastures;” Jimmy Horner, Ph.D., P.A.S. and owner of Protocol Naturals, will talk about the importance of beef cattle mineral supplementation; and Dr. Charles Allen, professor, associate department head and Extension entomologist will speak on “Pest Management for Forage Producers.”

We will offer two general continuing education units for Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide applicator license holders. The program is sponsored by the Wise County Livestock and Forage Committee. Registration fee is $10 per person. Registration at the door is $15.

For information or to register, call Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Wise County, 940-627-3341.

Todd Vineyard is a Wise County Extension agent.