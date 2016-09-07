Wednesday, September 7, 2016

SMALL CROWD, SERIOUS QUESTIONS – Only a handful of people attended Tuesday’s Precinct 3 mobile commissioners meeting at Newark City Hall, but they asked pointed questions about flood damage, road repair and the county budget. Citizen Dan Sessler asked commissioners to respond to recent Messenger articles questioning the work and expenses of Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr. “What are your thoughts?” Sessler asked. “This guy seems to be quite a rascal.” The only reply came from County Judge J.D. Clark. “It’s under investigation,” he said. Parr did not attend the meeting. In other business, Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance and county engineer Chad Davis gave presentations. Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands Saturday.

114 WRECK – A Boyd man was injured in an accident yesterday morning on Texas 114 near the Wise/Denton County line. Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel said a rock truck driven by Jose Garcia of Roanoke pulled out of a private drive across the eastbound lanes of Texas 114 to attempt to turn west on the road in front of a pickup driven by D.J. Thweatt of Boyd. Thweatt’s pickup became stuck underneath the trailer of the rock truck. Thweatt was taken to Denton Presbyterian hospital where he was treated and released. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m.

BOYD SWEEPS PONDER – The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets, ranked 8th in 3A, swept Ponder in three sets 25-18, 25-22, 25-15. Kayleigh Pappajohn netted 18 kills. Alvord beat Saint Jo 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 25-13 with nine kills from Christina Thomas. Northwest swept Haltom 25-11, 25-9, 25-18 with 12 kills from Bailey Cagle.

GIRL SCOUTS EVENT – A Wise County Girl Scouts recruitment event is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Decatur Public Library.

HAY SHOW – The Wise County Hay Show is 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at the Wise County Fairgrounds with lunch to follow. Dr. Larry Redmon, professor and state Extension forage specialist will speak on hay production. Admission is free and lunch has been sponsored. Two general CEUs will be given for your pesticide applicator license. You must call the Wise County Extension office if you plan to attend the meeting and lunch at 940-627-3341.

CHICO 4-H – The Chico 4-H Club will meet 3 p.m. Sunday in the Chico Elementary School cafeteria.

VETERANS EVENTS – The Wise County Veterans Museum in Bridgeport will host an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. On Monday, Sept. 12, the Veterans Group will honor Wise County first responders at an event at 10:30 a.m. at the Veterans Park in Decatur.

ENGLISH CLASSES – English classes will begin today at First Baptist Church, Decatur. There are four levels of classes. Students will be tested to determine class placement. Returning students will not be tested. There is no registration fee, however there is a textbook fee. Classes are held 6:30-7:30 p.m. each Wednesday throughout the year. Call the church office at 940-627-3235.

OFFICE CLOSED – Outreach Health Services-WIC will be today for staff training and will reopen tomorrow. The office will be open 7 a.m.-noon and 1-6 p.m. on Saturday. Call to schedule your appointment at 940-627-5796, or for the IBCLC call the 24-hour breastfeeding hotline at 1-800-687-1252.

HOLIDAY CLOSING – Dumpsites in Boyd, Chico, and Cottondale are closed today.

FUNERALS – Service for Freddie Walton, 65, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICES for Earl Stokes, 76, of Rhome and Michael Parrish, 57, of Chico are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Ray Ross, 73, of Runaway Bay is 11 a.m. today at Hawkins Chapel with burial at Boonsville Cemetery.

GRAVESIDE service for Virginia Silver, 92, formerly of Bridgeport is 11:15 a.m. Thursday at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Family visitation is 1-3 p.m. today at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Jimmy Bert Gage, 70, of Decatur is 10 a.m. today at CrossRoads Church in Decatur with burial to follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Chancellor and Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.