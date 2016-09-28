Wednesday, September 28, 2016

ANIMAL SHELTER GETS NEW DIRECTOR – Cathy Sides has been named the new director of the Wise County Animal Shelter. County Judge J.D. Clark told commissioners Monday that she will begin work Oct. 10 following the resignation of former director Linda Bryan. Sides has run the city of Decatur’s animal shelter for nine years and was also previously an animal control officer for the county. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

CRUISE NIGHTS – The last Cruise Nights on the Courthouse Square is 4-8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Decatur. Registration for the Classic Car Show is 4-7 p.m. Stores and restaurants will be open late for visitors. Call 940-399-9558.

4-H EXPLOSION – 4-H Explosion is 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, in the Women’s Building at the Wise County Fairgrounds. All Wise County children in third through 12th grades are welcome to attend with their families to learn about the different 4-H activities, projects and clubs.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT – Decatur Police Department will have National Night Out on the square 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. There will be free hot dogs, chips, drinks, popcorn and snow cones. There will also be a jump house, child fingerprint ID and the distracted driving simulator. The Decatur Fire Department will also put on their clown show.

THERAPY DOG – Elementary students may read to a therapy dog at the Rhome Public Library 3-5 p.m. today. Call the library to reserve a time.

FREE MAMMOGRAMS – The Mary’s Gift program at Wise Health System is offering free mammogram screenings for eligible women today. They are by appointment only. To apply, call 940-626-1384.

FIELDS OF FAITH – Northwest Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting the Fields of Faith youth rally 6-8 tonight at Decatur Eagle Stadium. From 6-6:40 p.m. food will be served, and the rally begins at 6:45 p.m. Ryan Roberts, a former quarterback for Baylor University, will speak, and Eli Simon will lead worship. In the case of inclement weather, Fields of Faith will move to the Decatur High School gym.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Brandy Lee Daiker Thelander, 35, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. today at Bethel Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Peggy Calvert, 76, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Friday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Decatur with burial at Paradise Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Dee Moreland, 84, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Dennis Lee Stroud, 63, of Sanger, a teacher and coach at Slidell ISD, is 10 a.m. today at the First Christian Church in Denton. DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton is handling arrangements.