Wednesday, September 21, 2016

RHOME HIRES NEW CHIEF – Mayor Michelle Pittman introduced Rhome’s new police chief, Sam Love, at the city council meeting Tuesday night. Love was sworn in Monday. Rhome has been without a police chief since Brandon Davis resigned in May of this year. City council also approved the 2016-2017 budget and tax rate Monday, setting the tax at 52.34 cents per $100 property valuation. For more, see the weekend Wise County Messenger.

DECATUR SWEEPS PEARCE – With 11 kills and 6 blocks from Satasha Kostelecky, Decatur swept JJ Pearce 25-18, 25-20, 25-13 in final non-district match. Jordan Todd put down 17 kills as Boyd beats Nocona in four games, moving to 4-0 in 8-3A. Kinly Walker recorded 9 kills as Alvord beat Perrin in four games. Chico fell to Bryson in three games. Kiley Marburger had 4 kills. Boswell swept Northwest. Camryn Berryhill finished with 9 kills.

CITY CLEANUP DAY – Chico’s City Cleanup Day is Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. Containers will be located at 400 N. Mount St. No tires, paints or shingles will be accepted. The event is for Chico residents only.

CHAMBERS PLAN COMBINED MEETING – The Decatur and Bridgeport Chambers of Commerce will have a joint luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Decatur Civic Center to hear Fort Worth Stock Show President Brad Barnes. Reservations should be made to the Decatur Chamber of Commerce at 940-627-3107 or the Bridgeport Chamber 940-683-2076. Price for the luncheon is $13 per person.

FIFTH QUARTER – First Baptist Church of Decatur will host a 5th Quarter event after Friday’s Decatur Eagle football game 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. It will include free food and door prizes. All students 7th though 12th grade are invited.

RIDE FOR THE CURE – Western Star Cowboy Church is hosting Ride for the Cure, the 8th Annual St. Jude’s Hospital Trail Ride, Saturday at Ogle Ranch, eight miles west of Chico on Farm Road 1810. Riders must sign in by 8 a.m., and the ride begins at 9. Cost is $40, which includes lunch. Cost is $35 if you pre-register at wscc.com or by calling 682-262-4856. There will also be raffles and an auction.

DECATUR SCHOOL EVENTS – Decatur High School will hold Meet the Teacher night 5:30-6:30 tonight. Beginning at 6:30, the DHS administration will serve grilled hot dogs as part of the Battle of the Big Sandy Week. The annual Big Sandy Bonfire and Community Pep Rally will be held at sundown.

FREE MAMMOGRAMS – The Mary’s Gift program at Wise Health System is offering free mammogram screenings for eligible women Wednesday, Sept. 28. They are by appointment only. To apply, call 940-626-1384.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Historical Society, Inc. meets at noon Thursday in the second floor auditorium of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Lunch will be served, so RSVP to the museum at 940-627-5586 by 3 p.m. today.

FUNERALS – Service for Hubert Ray Erskine, 42, of Boyd is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Anthony Lamont Harrison, 68, of Springtown is 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Christian-Hawkins is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Dora Young, 76, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Lee Roy Hale, 90, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial at Hopewell Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Zelda Smith, 93, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

SERVICE for William “Bill” Benham, 82, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL service for Joyce Jenkins, 86, of Rhome is pending at Chancellor and Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Jackie F. Cooper, 82, of Azle will be held at a later date. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.