Wednesday, September 14, 2016

BRIDGEPORT INCREASES FEES – Bridgeport City Council voted Monday to raise water and sewage rates. City officials said the increase was necessary to cover a deficit in the water and wastewater fund. The average customer (using around 4,100 gallons per month) will see an estimated increase of $4.64 on their bill per month. The council also voted to keep the city’s tax rate the same as the previous year’s, at 63.9 cents per $100 property valuation. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

BOYD RALLIES PAST BOWIE – The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets rallied from two sets down to beat Bowie 21-25, 18-24, 25-12, 25-10, 15-11. Boyd goes to 2-0 in 8-3A. The Decatur Lady Eagles beat Archer City in three games. Chico Lady Dragons move to 2-0 in 9-2A with sweep of Newcastle 25-14, 25-17, 25-9. Northwest improved to 1-1 in 6-5A, beating Saginaw. Paradise fell in four games to Holliday. Poolville swept Alvord.

RAIN CHANCES INCREASE – Today’s forecast includes a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon, with a high around 88. Rain chances remain in the forecast each day through the weekend. Bridgeport reported 0.15 of an inch of rain about midday yesterday.

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY – The Wise County Genealogical Society meets 7 p.m. Thursday at the Decatur Church of Christ on Farm Road 51. Kelvin Meyer will speak on finding ancestors through land records.

BOOK SALE – The Decatur Public Library will hold a book sale this week. Hardcover books, paperbacks, books on CD, DVDs and children’s books will be for sale. The Friends of the Library Preview is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday. The book sale will then be open to the public from 1 p.m. to close on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to close on Friday and Saturday. A one-year membership to join the Friends of the Library is $10. Join at the library or online at www.decaturpubliclibrary.com. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP – The Stroke Overcomers Support Group will have their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Wise Health System building, 2000 S. FM 51 in Decatur. This group is designed to assist stroke survivors and their families with hope and information. Call Dennis at 817-307-9588 or Casey Rauschuber at 940-626-2457.

BAKE SALE – The Paradise High School Rodeo Team will hold a bake sale 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the NRS Store in Decatur.

MUSIC IN THE PARK – The First United Methodist Church of Alvord will hold Music in the Park 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday at Elm Creek Park, 1078 E. Business U.S. 81/287. The event will feature Christian music from local singers and bands, free food, drinks and entertainment. Bring a lawn chair.

COLLEGE ROAD TRIP – Bridgeport High School will host the Mobile Go Center from Tarleton State University today. Seniors will have the opportunity to visit the center to complete their Apply Texas applications and ask questions regarding FAFSA and financial aid. This opportunity is for all seniors applying to any colleges. Parents are invited to visit the Go Center with their student. BHS hosts a college or event every Wednesday as part of “College Road Trip 2016-17.”

FUNERALS – Service for Loretta M. Keller, 88 of Bridgeport is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Carolyn J. Thompson, 72, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Annie Lavina Coleman, 90, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Thursday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at West Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.