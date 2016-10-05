Wednesday, October 5, 2016

1,000-HOME DEVELOPMENT PROPOSED – The Rhome City Council Monday discussed a proposed housing development that could bring more than 1,000 homes to the area. Jim Briscoe, a real estate developer and owner of Briscoe and Company, spoke about his plans for the Prairie Point development which would be on the east side of the city and start with 200 lots on 50 acres. A partnership with the land’s current owner would allow Prairie Point to eventually extend to 358 acres and 1,104 homes to be completed in five phases over approximately 10 years, Briscoe said. The plans for the development currently include reserving 17 percent of the total acreage for public parks and 13 acres for a school site. Briscoe also included zoning for commercial and multi-family housing usage in the initial plans. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

KRUM SNAPS DECATUR STREAK – The Decatur Lady Eagles’ 67-match district winning streak came to an end Tuesday night. Krum defeated the Lady Eagles in four games 25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23. It was Lady Eagles’ first district setback since 2008.

BOYD SWEEPS PARADISE – In an emotional match, the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets swept Paradise 25-6, 25-11, 25-7. Kayleigh Pappajohn and Laney Pellgrini put down nine kills each. In other action, Alvord beat Ranger 25-15, 25-10, 27-25 with 12 kills from Christina Thomas. Aledo took down Northwest in three games.

PAINT THE TOWN PINK – Paint the Town Pink is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday on the Decatur Square. The annual event sponsored by the Wise Health Foundation and Decatur Main Street during Breast Cancer Awareness month each October features a silent auction with items donated by local merchants, a bake sale and lunch. All proceeds benefit the Mary’s Gift program. The event also features a Pink Line ceremony, in which breast cancer survivors are invited to take part in painting the traffic lines on Main Street pink. Call 940-626-1384.

PINK OUT – Decatur ISD will hold a “Pink Out” pre-game ceremony Friday. Breast cancer survivors are invited to attend the Eagles’ game that night against Argyle. Survivors are asked to meet at the north end zone at 6:30 p.m. To be recognized on the field, fill out a form at decaturisd.us.

DANCE CAMP – The Paradise High School Emeralds Drill Team will host their annual Lil’ Rhinestones Dance Camp Friday, Oct. 14. Girls from ages 4 through fifth grade may attend. Deadline to sign up and get a T-shirt is today. Registration forms are available at pisd.net.

CRAFT FAIR – The Decatur Eagle softball team is having a craft fair 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, at the high school cafeteria. Proceeds benefit the team and Wise Area Relief Mission. Admission is a small donation or canned food. Concessions will be sold.

MONTHLY MISSION – The Episcopal Church of Wise County is collecting items for the Wise County Animal Shelter during October. Donations such as bleach, puppy and kitten food, Dawn dishwashing soap and cat litter may be brought to the church at 905 S. Church St.

FUNERALS – Private service for Frances Force, 100, of Bridgeport will be held at a later date. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Anthony Michael Gnazzio, 48, of Bridgeport is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home.

SERVICE for James “Big Jim” Thompson, 78, of Alvord is pending at Decatur Funeral Home.

PRIVATE service will be held for Randy Tidwell Sr., 60, of Chico. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Ronnie Allen Dunn, 59, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

ROSARY for Eli Manuel Carrillo, the infant son of Luis Carrillo and Anahi Valle of Rhome will be said 7 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Eric Dale Doyle, 29, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.