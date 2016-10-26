Wednesday, October 26, 2016

ANOTHER RECORD DAY OF VOTING – The single-day early voting record may have been set Monday, but it was shattered yesterday. A day after 1,775 people voted Monday, another 2,380 voted on Tuesday. Big increases were seen at all four early voting locations Tuesday with 974 votes cast at the main early voting location in Decatur leading the way. Early voting continues today from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at four locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity, in Decatur; the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St., in Bridgeport; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm, in Alvord; and the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. in Boyd.

ARGYLE HOLDS OFF DECATUR – After a late call in the third set went against Decatur, Argyle seized its chance to rally to take the game and the match. Argyle won 30-28, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18. Kelsie Worley finished with 15 kills and Satasha Kostelecky 11. Decatur won coin flip to earn the second playoff seed from 9-4A. Boyd swept City View 25-6, 25-11, 25-16 to finish off sweep of 8-3A. Kayleigh Pappajohn had 13 kills. Northwest took down Brewer in three games, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17, with 14 kills each from Camryn Berryhill and Oakley O’Dell. Chico fell to Graford in three sets, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23 and dropped to the second 2A seed out of District 9-2A.

CLASS REUNION – The Decatur High School class of 1980 is having an open class reunion for DHS classes of 1977-1983 Saturday at Bono’s Restaurant in Decatur. The party starts at 7 p.m., and all classmates are invited. On Friday, the class of 1980 is having a party for their class at the home of Amy Pegues, 940-577-3192.

DEVON LUNCH – Retirees, former employees and friends of MEC, MND, LEC, Devon and related companies will meet for lunch and visiting at Catfish O’Harleys 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. Call 940-683-2882.

FALL FESTIVAL – Decatur Church of Christ’s Fall Festival is 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the church. It will feature carnival games, candy and food.

FALL FEST – Senior Care’s 7th Annual Fall Fest is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. There will be a bounce house, games, cotton candy, hot dogs and face painting. The center is at 701 West Bennett Road.

FALL HISTORICAL TOUR – The Wise County Historical Society, Inc. will hold its annual fall historical tour Thursday. The group will gather at the Wise County Heritage Museum at 9 a.m. to car pool on the tour of several historic cemeteries south of Decatur. Stops will include: Wise County Poor Farm, Trimble, Deep Creek, Sand Hill, Pope, Anneville and others. The group will stop along the way for a Dutch treat lunch in Boyd.

FALL JAZZ CONCERT – The Chico High School Jazz Band will host a free fall concert 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the high school auditorium. The evening will include performances by the jazz band, the high school choir and a seventh and eighth grade joint performance.

QUILT RAFFLE – Joy Woodruff is raffling off a quilt for the Komen 3-Day in Dallas next week. Only 100 tickets will be sold. Cost is $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will take place Nov. 1. Call 940-393-5231.

RELAY BAKE SALE – Carolyn’s Cookie Monster Relay for Life Team will have a Halloween Bake Sale at Legend Bank in Decatur Friday. All proceeds benefit American Cancer Society. Items will include pumpkin goodies, pecan pies, popcorn balls and Carolyn’s famous cookies.

SPOOKTACULAR FESTIVAL – Alvord Elementary will hold a Spooktacular Festival 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the elementary gym. It will feature carnival games, face painting, a balloon artist, trunk or treat, costume contest, bounce houses, silent auction, food, prizes, a photo booth and more. Most games will require tickets, but the auction, concession and face painting will require cash. Call Jessica Sands at 940-399-0579.

BOO BASH – Decatur Town Square’s Boo Bash is 3-7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Decatur. There will be trunk or treat, hay rides, bounce houses and live music. There will be a dog costume contest at 5 p.m.

FUNERALS – Service for Marcia Smith, 82, of Fort Worth is pending at Decatur Funeral Home.

SERVICE for Harlon Reeves, 79, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Vernon D. Barrett, 68, of Alvord is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

GRAVESIDE service for Jimmy “Bird Dog” Wilson, 73, of Boyd is 1 p.m. Thursday at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

SERVICE for Billy Harrison, 60, of Chico is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Raymond E. Clayton, 81, of Paradise is 11 a.m. today at Grace Fellowship Church in Paradise with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Raymond Loyd Sanders, 58, Poolville is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home.

FUNERAL for James Carson Lahti, Sr., 49, of Rhome is 10 a.m. Thursday at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton followed by a graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Denton. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.