Wednesday, October 19, 2016

FIRE DESTROYS HARBOR INN – Two of the three buildings that made up the Harbor Inn motel and restaurant in Runaway Bay were destroyed by a large fire around 4 Tuesday afternoon. The complex is located on the south side of U.S. 380 immediately west of the Lake Bridgeport bridge. According to the Runaway Bay Police Department, no one lives in the complex or was injured in the blaze. Wise County EMS stationed at the scene to provide heat rehab to emergency crews as needed. Runaway Bay police officers on scene advised residents at The Lodge condominiums next door to pack their belongings in case an evacuation was necessary. Runaway Bay, Lake Bridgeport, Bridgeport, Chico, Paradise, Boonesville and Salt Creek Fire Departments responded to the scene. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

WEATHER CHANGES COMING – After another warm day today with temperatures expected to reach the upper-80s, a cold front should move through this evening bringing more seasonal temperatures. The National Weather Service forecast includes a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms overnight and a high of 71 tomorrow. Low temperatures Thursday night might dip into the 40s. Highs in the 70s are expected for the rest of the week.

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY – The Wise County Genealogical Society meets 7 p.m. Thursday at the Decatur Church of Christ. Jacob Mangum will give a presentation on Portal to Texas History centered on Wise County. The program is free for members or $5 for guests.

CREDIT CLASS – Wells Fargo and Decatur Public Library are partnering for the American Bankers Association’s Get Smart About Credit (GSAC) Day with a class covering the foundations of building good credit to maintaining and repairing credit. The class is 6 p.m. Thursday and open to teens and adults. Call the library at 940-393-0290. Registration is not required.

HEALTH FORUM – The Wise County Health Forum will meet 9 a.m. Thursday in the Chisholm Suite at the Decatur Civic Center.

FALL FESTIVAL – The Salt Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s Fall Festival is 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the fire hall on Big Salty. It will feature hot dogs, games for kids and a DJ.

STRESS MANAGEMENT TRAINING – For those interested in providing peer support during times of crisis or a critical event, Wise Health System is offering a combined group/individual critical incident stress management training Nov. 8, 9 and 10 at the Bridgeport campus. For information or to register contact Penni Green at 940-626-1358 or pgreen@wisehealthsystem.com.

FUNERALS – Service for Ollie Lucille Smith, 86, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Thursday at Bible Baptist Church in Bridgeport with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Michael Richard Hickey, 68, of Alvord is 1 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur.

SERVICE for Sandra Nobles, 75, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.