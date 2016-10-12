Wednesday, October 12, 2016

FORMER RHOME CHIEF ARRESTED – Brandon Davis, the former Rhome police chief and candidate for Wise County sheriff, was arrested Monday in Parker County. According to jail records, Davis, 41, was booked into the jail on charges of stalking, terroristic threat and official oppression. All three warrants were issued out of Wise County. No other information had been made publicly available late Tuesday. Davis resigned his position as police chief in May.

CHICO SWEEPS ALVORD – Raven Leal and Jessica Byers combined for 26 kills as Chico beat Alvord in three games Tuesday. In other volleyball action, Boyd swept Henrietta with 15 kills from Jordyn Todd.

VETERANS PICNIC – The Annual Veterans Picnic sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter and Unit 70 in Decatur is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Decatur Church of Christ, 805 Preskitt Road. Veterans and family members are invited to the free event, which will also feature door prizes, silent auction and sweet walk. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Call Bobby Harris, 940-389-1922.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Chico Masonic Lodge Golf Tournament is Saturday at the Decatur Golf Course, 211 County Club Rd. Registration for the two-person scramble event is at 8:30 a.m. and tee off time is 9:30. Lunch will be provided. Cost is $60 per person or $120 per team. Call Tom Ferguson at 940-389-9879, Kyle Bilby at 940-389-0153, Chip Lynn at 817-372-9472 or the Decatur Golf Course at 940-627-3789 to sign up.

CLAY SHOOT – Devon’s ninth annual Sporting Clay Shoot benefiting United Way is Friday, Oct. 21, at Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds, 7282 N. Farm Road 51, outside Decatur. Registration is at 8 a.m., and first flight is at 9. Cost is $500 per five-person team, and lunch is provided. Register by contacting Crystal Watkins: 940-577-6585 or crystal.watkins@dvn.com.

CLASS REUNION – The Bridgeport High School Class of ’91 will have its 25th reunion 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bono’s Restaurant in Decatur.

ESL CLASSES – English as a Second Language classes are offered 5:15-7:30 p.m. each Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Decatur. A meal, child care and class study is offered during this time. First time students will need to register, returning students do not. Call 940-627-3235.

FUNERALS – Service for Patricia “Pat” Oldham, 82, of Boyd is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Kenneth Calvin McCarty Sr., 91, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Lynn Wayne McMullen, 60, of Alvord is 2 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Alvord with burial at Alvord Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICE for Melba Adkins, 94, of Paradise is 10 a.m. today at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Burial will be Friday in Alabama.

SERVICE for Evelyn Johnson, 96, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Bridgeport with burial at Thomas Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Jones Family Funeral Home.

SERVICE for Anthony Gnazzio, 48, is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home.

SERVICE for Christine Tharp, 80, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday at the United Pentecostal Church in Bridgeport. Family visitation is at 1 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Jones Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements.