Wednesday, November 9, 2016

WISE STILL SOLID RED – Republican Donald Trump was the overwhelming choice of Wise County voters for president. He received 84 percent of the votes. Democrat Hillary Clinton received 14 percent while third party candidates managed to pull in a combined 2 percent of the vote. Trump was also the choice of voters on the national level. On the local level, Republican Tax Assessor/Collector Monte Shaw cruised to victory with 86 percent of the vote compared to 14 percent for Democratic challenger Don Drain. Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White also easily defeated Democratic challenger Ray Morris 85 percent to 15 percent. Full results can be found in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

ALCOHOL MEASURES APPROVED – Voters in Decatur and Boyd both overwhelmingly approved alcohol-related ballot issues in yesterday’s election. A ballot measure to allow the sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages in the city of Decatur passed with 71 percent of the vote. Boyd voters also approved the sale of beer and wine for both on- and off-site consumption with 74 percent of voters in favor.

PARADISE ELECTIONS – In the Paradise City Council election, Brad Largent won Place 3 and Chris Harris took Place 4. In the school board race, Jody Yates was elected to Place 4.

WATER DISTRICT ANNEXATION – Wise County voters approved annexing areas of the county not currently within the boundaries of a water district into Wise County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. The proposition passed by a slight margin – 8,448 to 7,895. The district levies a 1-cent tax rate per $100 property valuation.

DECATUR, BOYD FALL; CHICO ADVANCES – The Decatur Lady Eagles fell to Krum in four games in the 4A Region II quarterfinal Tuesday 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22. Kelsie Worley had 10 kills for Decatur. Peaster took down Boyd in four games in the 3A Region I quarterfinal 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12. Jordyn Todd landed 13 kills. The Chico Lady Dragons won the 2A Region II quarterfinal over Wolfe City in four games, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16, 27-25. Kiley Marburger and Jessica Byers combined for 16 kills. Chico advances to the region semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday in Weatherford.

JOIN THE PARADE – Parade applications for the Lights On Halsell Christmas Parade are now available. The parade is 6 p.m. Dec. 1 on Halsell Street in Bridgeport. The parade theme this year is, “The Polar Express.” Parade entry applications are available at Bridgeport City Hall or to register, call Bridgeport Main Street at 940-683-3404. Registration deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 29.

VETERANS DAY PROGRAM – The Wise County Veterans Group’s Annual Veterans Day program is 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Wise County Veterans Memorial Park in Decatur. Guest speaker will be Sheriff Lane Akin. Lunch for veterans will be served immediately after at the First Baptist Church in Decatur.

BENEFIT SALE – The Decatur ISD transportation department employees are holding a benefit sale to help pay for medical needs for employee Brett Allen. The sale will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the bus barn, 243 Buchanan, off FM 51 South. Donations are being accepted. Call 940-577-1579.

HOLIDAY CLOSING – Wise County Development Services and the dumpsites will close Friday for Veterans Day. Dumpsites will reopen Saturday regular hours.

FUNERALS – Service for Billie “Bill” Manning, 86, of Chico is 2 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Chico with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Donald Davidson, 71, of Roanoke is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Billy Ray Brammer, 84, of Burleson, formerly of Wise County, is 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood Chapel in Fort Worth with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Greenwood Chapel.