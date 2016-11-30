Wednesday, November 30, 2016

MOONLIGHT MADNESS – Moonlight Madness is Saturday in downtown Decatur. There will be a bounce house, rock climbing wall, hot chocolate and holiday music 4-8 p.m. Kids can visit Santa Claus 4-5:30 p.m., and the lighted parade is at 6. It will feature a special performance by Silhouette Dance Company. Stores across town will stay open late Saturday night for holiday shoppers.

SISSIES WIN – Behind 22 points from Kristen Grooms and 20 from Emily Vidal, the Bridgeport Sissies beat Graham 63-47. In the night cap, the Graham Steers took down Bridgeport 83-54. Jason Faulkenberry had 21 points. The Decatur Eagles moved to 2-2 with a 63-43 win over Arlington Heights. The Boyd Yellowjackets beat Chico 52-37. The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets took down Chico 54-33 behind 16 points from Lindsey Thorpe. The Paradise Lady Panthers hammered Millsap 76-35 with Hunter Rogers scoring 22. Brittany Gayler scored 21 in the Alvord Lady Bulldogs’ 69-34 win over Petrolia. The Alvord Bulldogs fell to Petrolia 71-26. The Decatur girls lost to Boswell. The Slidell Lady Greyhounds beat Graford. The Greyhounds lost to Graford.

APPLICATION ASSISTANCE – A Tarrant Area Food Bank representative will be at the Rhome Public Library 2:30-5 p.m. Friday to assist with applications for SNAP, CHIP, Medicaid and more. Call 817-636-2767 to make an appointment.

SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE – Wise County Salvation Army has an Angel Tree located at Fit-N-Wise in Decatur. The angels are for local children and senior citizens and are due back by Dec. 10.

HOLIDAY GATHERING – Rhome Public Library will have a family holiday gathering 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. There will be a holiday story, craft and snacks from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. At 12:30 p.m. the movie, “A Christmas Carol” will be shown.

CHRISTMAS OF HOPE – Wise Hope’s annual Christmas of Hope now has angels available for the community. This program helps children whose lives have been affected by domestic violence have a special Christmas. Angels are located at the Outreach office at 608 N. Business U.S. 81/287 in Decatur during regular office hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Call 940-626-4585.

WHS INPATIENT REHAB REUNION – The Wise Health System Acute Inpatient Rehab program is celebrating 10 years of serving the community with a Patient Reunion 3-6 p.m. today on the Wise Health System West Campus (2000 S. FM 51). Former patients and their family and caretakers are invited. The event will include patient testimonies and refreshments. Call 940-626-2999.

FUNERALS – Service for Dorothy H. Lynch, 83, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Fred Enright, 81, of Decatur is 7 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Francisco Franco, 61, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s the Baptizer Catholic Church in Bridgeport. Rosary will be said 6 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with visitation following the rosary.

GRAVESIDE service for Kimberly “Kim” Foreman Cobb, 51 of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sweetwater Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Julia Lamance, 84, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Garvin United Methodist Church in Boyd with burial at Garvin Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Billy Ross Slimp, 69, of Arlington, will be Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. at Cottondale Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Eddie Donald, 54, of Paradise is 2 p.m. Saturday at Bible Baptist Church in Bridgeport. Dalton and Son Funeral Home in Lewisville is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Harold “Butter” Haney, 79, of Bowie, formerly of Wise County, is 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.