Wednesday, November 23, 2016

POLICE SAY MAN GAVE PORN TO KIDS ON HALLOWEEN – A Boyd man was arrested last week after police say parents reported he had passed out DVDs to kids instead of candy on Halloween, and some of the DVDs were pornographic. Brad Collins, 32, was charged with sale/distribution/display of harmful material to a minor. At least three parents reported pornographic material being distributed to children by Collins. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

FATALITY VICTIM WAS BOWIE RESIDENT – Troopers have identified the woman killed in a wrong-way wreck Monday night as Jo Anne Bruce, 55, of Bowie. State trooper Ed Atkins said Bruce was reported driving her GMC Envoy north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 south of Alvord, just north of County Road 1280. She struck a tractor-trailer driven by Dhia Sabie Khamis, 61, at around 7:15 p.m. Bruce was pronounced dead at the scene. Atkins said investigators aren’t sure at this time what caused Bruce to drive on the wrong side of the highway.

RHOME RAISES WATER RATES – Rhome City Council voted Tuesday to raise the city’s water rate 10 cents per 1,000 gallons, to $5.85. The increase passes on higher costs from Walnut Creek Special Utility District for the second time in less than a year. See the weekend Messenger for more on Tuesday’s meeting.

SISSIES, LADY EAGLES WIN – The Bridgeport Sissies and Decatur Lady Eagles picked up wins heading into the Thanksgiving break. Emily Vidal scored 18 to lead Bridgeport to a 44-41 win over Class 2A’s No. 6 team Windthorst. Hannah Dunning hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter on the way to scoring 11 points in the Lady Eagles’ 37-29 win over Mineral Wells. April Coursey scored 10 as Paradise edged Iowa Park 49-42. The Boyd girls fell to Ponder 60-50. Lindsey Thorpe put in 18 and Paytin Bullard 15.

EAGLES, BULLS FALL – Decatur senior Parker Hicks scored a career-best 42 points and grabbed 12 rebounds but the Eagles fell to Richland 75-70. Aubrey edged Bridgeport 60-58. Wichita Falls took down Paradise 67-38.

DOG ADOPTION EVENT – Second Chance Rottie and Small Animal Rescue in Springtown will hold a dog adoption event 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Aaron’s Rental in Decatur.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation will host Breakfast With Santa 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Bridgeport Community Center. It will include breakfast, arts and crafts for children and pictures with Santa. Pre-sale tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for children, and $4 at the door. Purchase tickets at City Hall or at the event. Space is limited. Call Bridgeport Parks and Recreation at 940-683-3480.

ANIMAL SHELTER CLOSED – The Wise County Animal Shelter in Decatur will close at 1 p.m. today and will reopen Monday following the Thanksgiving holiday.

COUNTY OFFICES CLOSED – All Wise County administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Wise County Development Services and all Wise County dumpsites will close Thursday and Friday and reopen Saturday with regular hours.

BRIDGEPORT TRASH COLLECTION – Due to this week’s Thanksgiving holiday, recycling and bulk collection will be delayed a day in Bridgeport this week. Recycling pickup will be on Friday and brush/bulk will be picked up on Saturday. Scheduled pick ups for brush and bulk must be scheduled with Progressive Waste Solutions by 4 p.m. today. Call 877-592-5030 to schedule your pick up.

OFFICE CLOSED – Outreach Health Services-WIC will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday. To schedule an appointment call 940-627-5796, and for breastfeeding assistance call 972-989-1042.

DECATUR TRASH COLLECTION – Due to this week’s Thanksgiving holiday, trash collection will be delayed a day in Decatur later this week. Normal Thursday pickup will take place on Friday, and normal Friday pickup will take place Saturday. Recycling will be picked up today as usual.

PUBLIC HEARINGS — Decatur Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at City Hall, 201 E. Walnut. The Commission will hear and take action to make a recommendation to the city council regarding replat application 2016-16 — Randy Neighbors’ request to final plat lots 2A and 2B, block 51, in South Decatur Addition. They will also discuss zone change application 2016-05 — Lloyd Jackson’s request on behalf of James Wood to amend a portion of the Martin Branch PD and concept plan. For more information, call Dedra Ragland, 940-393-0250.

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE – The Messenger’s annual gift guide is featured in today’s paper. It includes a listing of upcoming holiday events and advertisements featuring seasonal specials.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING – Update will take a day off for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday but will return Friday. Any breaking news will be posted at WCMessenger.com.

FUNERALS – Service for Robert Funcannon, 66, of Cottondale is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Jana Lee Barksdale, 55, formerly of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home chapel in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Open visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, and family visitation is one hour prior to the service.