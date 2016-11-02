Wednesday, November 2, 2016

MOM ARRESTED IN DAUGHTER’S DEATH – The mother of an almost-2-year-old girl who drowned 10 days ago was arrested yesterday and charged with abandoning or endangering a child. Investigators learned that Amanda Ann Clark, 26, of Alvord left her three young daughters alone in a water-filled bathtub while she had sex in another room. The youngest child, Alexandria Clark, drowned. Clark turned herself in on the warrant yesterday afternoon and remained in the Wise County Jail this morning with bond set at $100,000. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

NEW EARLY VOTING RECORD SET – With 1,420 people voting Tuesday, that brought Wise County’s total to 12,334 for the first eight days of early voting, which is a new record. Three more days of early voting remain, including from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today at the four early voting locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity, in Decatur; the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St., in Bridgeport; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm, in Alvord; and the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. in Boyd.

DECATUR, BOYD, NORTHWEST ADVANCE – Three Wise County volleyball teams picked up bi-district wins Tuesday. Decatur swept Wilmer-Hutchins 25-6, 25-9, 25-9 behind 10 aces from Maclaine Lowery. Kelsie Worley and Satasha Kostelecky put down six kills apiece. Boyd beat Tolar in three games 25-9, 25-22, 25-14 with 13 kills from Kayleigh Pappajohn. Northwest took down Wichita Falls Rider in three games 25-23, 25-17, 25-17. Alvord fell to Valley View in four games 25-23, 19-25, 25-13, 25-13.

WEATHER CHANGES AHEAD – It will be another warm day today with a high of 81, but a cool front will move through tonight, bringing a 60 percent chance of rain overnight and high temperatures in the lower 70s for the rest of the week.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Decatur Junior Woman’s Club will host the 25th annual Park Classic Golf Tournament Friday at the Decatur Golf Club. It’s a four-person scramble with cash prizes. Lunch and registration is at 11 a.m. and tee time at noon. There is a Hole In One sponsored by Lipscomb Auto, and players will have a shot at winning a new car. For registration forms or questions, call Katie Pierce 940-393-1670 or Megan Adams at 940-626-0586.

FIELD DAY TOUR – A Field Day Tour featuring Brush and Woody Plant Identification and Management in the Western Cross Timbers Region is 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday. Lunch will be provided. Tour meets at Boonesville Community Center (280 CR 3743 in Boonesville). Pay the $10 registration fee when you arrive. It provides 3 general CEU’s for your pesticide applicator license. Call the Wise County Extension office to reserve your spot, 940-627-3341. The tour is hosted by Natural Resources Conservation Service, Wise/Weatherford Counties and Wise County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL – DHS Eagle Theatre presents “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” 7 p.m. Thursday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7; at the high school theater. Tickets are $10 at the door. They can be purchased in advance for $7 online at bit.ly/2eClhzc.

HEALTH RESOURCE FAIR – The Wise County Resource Fair hosted by Wise Health System is 9 a.m.-noon Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. The free event will feature more than 60 booths with information about local health resources.

TEAM PHOTO DAY – TL Smith Photography will be at Kenny Renshaw Park to take individual and team pictures for Made 2 Thrive special needs baseball Saturday.

BELL RINGERS NEEDED – The Salvation Army Bell Ringing season will be from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 through Dec. 24 at Wal-Mart in Decatur. This year Salvation Army has joined the service units of Bridgeport and Decatur. Linda Kennedy of Bridgeport will schedule even days and Tana Fedric will schedule odd days. Contact Linda at 940-683-6616 or 940-389-1539 or Tana at 940-389-5859. Last year, more than $28,000 was collected to assist Wise County residents in need. This year’s goal is $31,000.



FUNERALS – Graveside service for Kenneth R. Jackson, 72, of Wichita Falls is 2:15 p.m. Friday at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery. Falls Funeral Home in Wichita Falls is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Jose Rodriguez, 58, of Bridgeport is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Litha S. Moss, 81, of Decatur is 1 p.m. today at Plainview Cemetery in Krum. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for David Earl Crownover, 72, of Newark is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 4-6 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Mildred Geneva Matzinger, 93, of Paradise is 1 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Paradise Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.