Wednesday, November 16, 2016

CHAMBER AWARDS – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce yesterday presented four awards at its monthly luncheon at the Decatur Civic Center. First State Bank was named “Small Business of the Year,” James Wood Motors was named “Large Business of the Year,” Decatur Civic Center Director Lori Sherwood was given the “Golden Heart” award and Developer Mark Moran was given the “Faith in the Future” award.

BULLS WIN OPENER – The Bridgeport Bulls won their season-opening basketball game 79-55 over Springtown. The Slidell Greyhounds took down Callisburg 72-59. In girls action, the Bridgeport Sissies moved to 4-1 with a 59-36 win over Springtown. Boyd dropped a tight game in overtime to Valley View.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Angels are now available for adoption through the Rhome/South Wise County Spirit of Christmas. Angels are located at Wells Fargo and Woodhaven banks in Rhome. Angels should be returned by noon Friday, Dec. 9. Monetary donations may be made at the Rhome Wells Fargo.

STOCKINGS FOR SOLDIERS – The Wise County Messenger and Patti’s Hair Parlor are collecting items for North Texas Stockings for Soldiers. Needed items include toiletries, hard candy, playing cards, signed Christmas cards and small books. Call Janice Millican at 817-781-8000 or 940-627-4220 or email rjmillican@ymail.com.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. Guest speaker is Raymond Herrera, a Vietnam veteran, political activist from California and organizer of the Murrietta, Calif., protest and standoff on July 1, 2014. He will be speaking about the dangers of illegal immigration for our country. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999 or go to freedomtexas.org.

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP – The Stroke Overcomers Support Group will have their monthly meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at the Wise Health System building, 2000 S. FM 51 in Decatur. This group is designed to assist stroke survivors and their families with hope and information. This month’s speaker will discuss and answer questions regarding resources available in Wise County. Call Dennis at 817-307-9588 or Casey Rauschuber at 940-626-2457.

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY – The Wise County Genealogical Society will meet 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wise County Heritage Museum. The group will join all the local historical societies for the event, which will feature a presentation on the “Lost Battalion.”

ENTWINED – There will be a silent auction and chili and cornbread dinner fundraiser 4 p.m. Saturday at the Greenwood Fire Hall to raise funds for the Richards family. Jill and Michael Richards are expecting conjoined twin girls, and all proceeds will go toward their medical and traveling expenses. There will also be live entertainment and raffle prizes at the benefit. Call Shawna Hesteande, 940-389-3015.

BUDGETING CLASS – Decatur Public Library is teaming up with Wells Fargo for a lesson on budgeting 6 p.m. Thursday. Learn why saving money is critical to your financial future, what a spending plan is and how it can help you to save more, pay your bills on time and make the most of the money you have. Call 940-393-0290 or ask at the front desk. Registration is not required.

PEP RALLY – A community pep rally for the Decatur Eagles is 5:30 tonight on Main Street in downtown Decatur.

FUNERALS – Service for Toni Wright, 57, of Alvord is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Richard Dale Bridges, 73, formerly of Boyd is 11 a.m. today at Cottondale Cemetery. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Helen Marie Nigh-Spanglo is 11 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur with burial at Sweetwater Cemetery.

SERVICE for Guy York, 63, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Robert Michael “Mike” Mayo, 66, of Chico is 1 p.m. Thursday at Ryan, Okla., Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.