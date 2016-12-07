Wednesday, December 7, 2016

DRIVER KILLED IN ROLLOVER – A woman died in a one-vehicle rollover on U.S. 81/287 just north of County Road 4421 Wednesday morning. Two passengers, a woman and a child, were transported by ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur. No names were released at the scene as investigators were still gathering information. The wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. The vehicle was northbound on U.S. 81/287 when it left the roadway. “It ran off the road and hit a grade at the crossover and flipped several times before it came to rest [in the median],” said Department of Public Safety Trooper Adolfo Patterson. One lane of northbound traffic on U.S. 81/287 was shut down while emergency personnel worked the scene.

PARADISE CHAMBER AWARDS – The Paradise Chamber of Commerce held their awards banquet Monday and named Deborah Mann the Individual of the Year, First Financial Bank as Business of the Year and Dickie Greenwood as Director of the Year.

ALVORD GIRLS HOLD OFF PARADISE – Cierra Rangel scored a game-high 22 points and Randi Taylor added 13, including three free throws in the final 13 seconds, as Alvord held off Paradise 50-46 Tuesday. Maddie Mitschke scored 17 for Paradise. April Coursey and Kaycee Martin had 10 each. In other girls action: Decatur beat Graham 47-39; Bridgeport took down Iowa Park 49-38; Boyd fell to Era 61-36; Slidell blasted Bryson 62-16. In boys action: Decatur edged Peaster 69-58; Bridgeport beat Iowa Park 69-51; Paradise outlasted Millsap 60-58; Boyd topped Alvord 46-44; Slidell ran away from Bryson 89-38.

BIG TEMPERATURE DROP TONIGHT – After an expected high of 51 today, an Arctic cold front is expected to move into the area tonight, dropping the overnight low to 25. Thursday’s high is only expected to reach 35 degrees, and Thursday’s low is expected to dip to 18.

SALVATION ARMY BELL RINGING – The Salvation Army bell ringing campaign has started in Wise County. Through last Saturday, $13,595.18 had been collected. Open slots are still available for volunteer bell ringers. Linda Kennedy of Bridgeport is scheduling even days and Tana Fedric is scheduling odd days. Call Fedric at 940-389-5859 and Kennedy at 940-683-6616 or 940-389-1539. All money collected stays in Wise County.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA – Decatur Fire Department is having Breakfast with Santa 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the fire hall, 1705 S. State Street. Santa will arrive at 8:30 a.m. Bring your camera for photos with him.

TOYS FOR TOTS – Cici’s Pizza in Decatur is a drop off location for donations to Toys For Tots. Marines will be posted at the restaurant 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday for collection of donations.

FUNERALS – Service for David Deaton, 63, of Boyd is 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Boyd with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Henry Eual Jenkins Jr., 94, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Amos “Lugnut” Goines, 77, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at West Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Richard Tanner, 72, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Billy Ross Slimp, 69, of Arlington is 2 p.m. Sunday at Cottondale Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.