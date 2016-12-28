Wednesday, December 28, 2016

TOP STORIES OF 2016 – Today’s Wise County Messenger takes a look back at some of the top news stories from 2016. It also includes some of the most memorable photos from the past year. Pick up a copy on newsstands today.

WARM TODAY – There won’t be much need for jackets today as the high temperature is expected to reach 77 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures will return to more seasonal levels the next couple of days with highs around 55.

HOLIDAY HOOPS – The Decatur Eagles start play in the Whataburger Tournament at 8:30 p.m. against Kennedale at Chisholm Trail HS. Bridgeport and Paradise will take part in the Bridgeport High School Christmas Tournament. Paradise will open the tournament at 9 a.m. against Aubrey. Paradise will also take on Salado at 3 p.m. Bridgeport takes on Godley at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Bulls return to the floor at 7:30 p.m. against Benbrook. The Decatur girls head to the NCTC Classic in Gainesville. The Lady Eagles face Collinsville at noon at NCTC. Decatur returns to the floor at 4:30 p.m. to play Texoma Christian.

SISSIES WIN TWO – The Bridgeport Sissies recorded wins over Gunter and Caddo Mills Tuesday to open the Pilot Point Tournament. Bridgeport takes on Alvord at 8:30 a.m. today. Boyd beat tournament host Pilot Point 59-42 and then fell to Burleson 47-34. Boyd takes on Forney at 1 p.m. In Bryson, the Slidell Lady Greyhounds blasted Notre Dame 56-28 behind 24 points from Kayler Talamantes. The Lady Greyhounds beat City View 53-17 with eight points from Bailey Meyer and Talamantes. The Slidell Greyhounds fell 48-47 to Notre Dame and then crushed Bryson 77-46.

TRASH SCHEDULE NORMAL – The City of Decatur’s waste collection schedule is on its normal days this week and next week.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for James Clarke, 72, of Bridgeport is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home at Bridgeport.

VISITATION for Loretta Jean West, 78, of Decatur is 5-7 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICE for Angel Carrillo, 74, of Keller is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Alton Walter Johnson, 75, of Richardson is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Thurman Lee Holt, 75, of Georgetown, formerly of Bridgeport, is 11 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 5-7 tonight at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Patsy Jean Day, 73, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Wizard Wells Baptist Church in Wizard Wells. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.