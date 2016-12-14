Wednesday, December 14, 2016

ZONING CHANGE FOR ALCOHOL SALES – Bridgeport City Council voted Monday to change the city’s zoning ordinance to allow businesses that earn 75 percent or more of their revenue from alcohol sales to move into commercially-zoned areas in the city, where previously they were restricted to industrial zones. City Manager Jesica McEachern said the amendment was suggested because of the growth of downtown’s Halsell Street, a commercially-zoned area. Any business that receives the majority of its revenue from alcohol sales will be required to measure 300-feet door-to-door away from any school, church or hospital. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger.

PARADISE WINS LEAGUE OPENER – The Paradise Lady Panthers opened District 8-3A with a 51-47 win over Nocona yesterday. April Coursey scored 12 points and Kaycee Martin 11. Bowie beat Boyd 58-36. Alvord crushed Valley View 53-32 behind 34 points from Cierra Rangel. In boys action, Alvord edged Windthorst 48-47 with Tristan Palmer recording a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

OFFICE CLOSED – Outreach Health Services-WIC is closed today for an out-of-town staff meeting. The office will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday. Call 940-627-5796 to schedule an appointment. For breastfeeding help, call 972-989-1042.

SPECIAL TOY DROPOFF – Santa’s Deputies is having a toy dropoff 5-7 p.m. today in the south end of the parking lot at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Rook Ramsey Drive, in Decatur. Donated toys will be given to families in need.

DOG ADOPTION EVENT – Tractor Supply in Decatur will host the 2nd Chance for Rotties and small animal rescue adoption event 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Santa Claus will make an appearance.

CHICO PARADE – The Chico Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is 4:30 p.m. Friday on the square in Chico. Santa will be on hand for photos and hot chocolate at the Chico Public Library following the parade. To join the parade call Michelle Slonaker at 940-644-2330.

SANTA ON THE STREETS – Santa will continue his visit through Decatur by visiting neighborhoods east of U.S. 81/287, west of North Trinity Street and north of West Walnut Streets beginning at 5 tonight. Santa will continue visiting parts of Decatur through Thursday.

SANTA’S COMING TO RHOME – Santa Claus will visit Woodhaven Bank in Rhome 3-5 p.m. Friday. Bring kids for a free pictures with Santa as well as cookies and punch. Kids may also register for a $50 gift card drawing.

SANTA’S COMING TO PARADISE – Santa will visit the Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street in Paradise 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. His visit is sponsored by the Paradise Economic Development Corporation.

FFA SALE – Decatur FFA still has meat and fruit products for sale at Sam’s Hairquarters in Decatur.

FUNERALS – Service for Leroy Edward Ashcraft, 84, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur with burial at Eakin Cemetery in Ponder. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Marie Powell, 95, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

MEMORIAL gathering for Johnnie B. McGraw, 81, of Runaway Bay is 2-4 p.m. today at The Club at Runaway Bay. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Maria DeLuna, 63, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Jimmy King Sr., 68, is 1 p.m. today at Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home in Fort Worth with burial at Azleland Cemetery. Family visitation is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the funeral.