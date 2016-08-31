Wednesday, August 31, 2016

WOMEN’S BUILDING REMODEL GRINDS TO HALT – Work on the Women’s Building at the Wise County Fairgrounds is temporarily halted because the contractor did not seek the proper permits with the city of Decatur. Planning and Development Director Dedra Ragland said a third-party inspector working for the city visited the site Aug. 9 and determined the level of work required permits. As of Tuesday, those permits were still not in place. County Judge J.D. Clark said the project had not been red-flagged, but contractor Basic IDIQ quit working so “they don’t get in trouble with the city.” Ragland expressed frustration with the county. “They have to follow our rules. I know they don’t think so, but they do,” she said. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

DECATUR FALLS IN HOME OPENER – The Decatur Lady Eagles’ rallies in the second and third sets fell short as Grapevine took the match in three games Tuesday, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19. Kelsie Worley put down 12 kills. In other action, Boyd swept Graham 28-26, 25-9, 25-14. Northwest beat Paschal in three, 27-25, 25-17, 25-23, with 15 kills from Bailey Cagle. Alvord took down Prairie Valley 25-15, 25-21, 25-13 with Kinly Walker netting five kills. Chico won at Vernon Northside 25-8, 25-18, 25-22 with eight kills from Raven Leal. Paradise fell to Springtown in three games.

BRIDGEPORT SCHOOLS INCREASE TAX RATE – Bridgeport School Board voted Monday to increase the tax rate by 2 cents. The board discussed the 2016-2017 budget and tax rate for nearly two hours before voting on the increase. Three separate tax rates were discussed, and two proposed, before the rate of $1.24 per $100 valuation passed. Read more in the midweek Messenger.

DAR MEETING – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting the 6th annual live reading of the United States Constitution at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Wise County Veterans Park in Decatur. Readers are needed. If you would like to participate, contact Amy Pegues at 940-577-3192, amy@calmleas.com.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – Devon is having a golf tournament to benefit United Way Friday, Sept. 23, at The Club at Runaway Bay. Registration is at 7 a.m., and the four-man scramble begins at 8 with a shotgun start. Register by Sept. 16 by contacting Jackie Yard, 940-394-2202, Jackie.Yard@dvn.com or Crystal Watkins, 940-577-6585, Crystal.Watkins@dvn.com. Hole sponsorships are available.

ENGLISH CLASSES – English classes will begin Sept. 7 at First Baptist Church, Decatur. There are four levels of classes. Students will be tested to determine class placement. Returning students will not be tested. There is no registration fee, however there is a textbook fee. Classes are held 6:30-7:30 p.m. each Wednesday throughout the year. Call the church office at 940-627-3235.

BUILD-A-BUSINESS – A business planning workshop is 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 at Weatherford College Wise County. Host is Cheryl W. Jones, economic development specialist with the city of Fort Worth Economic Development Department. The event benefits the scholarship funds of the Paradise Chamber of Commerce and Wise County Area Business Women’s Network. Reserve a spot by contacting Deborah Mann, 940-393-1434, dmann@mannair.com.

COOKING SCHOOL – Dinner Tonight, a healthy cooking school put on by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, is Thursday at Weatherford College Wise County. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the seminar is 6 to 8 p.m. Early registration is $20. Cost is $25 at the door. It includes recipe cards, tasting samples, a goody bag and a chance to win door prizes. Register by calling the Wise County Extension office at 940-627-3341. Seating is limited.

FUNERALS – Service for Robert Lynn Sanders, 76, of Decatur is 2 p.m. today at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur with burial at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Rosa Lee Wilson, 82, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday at Sycamore Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Kenneth “Pops” Peel, 80, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Willow Point Cemetery.