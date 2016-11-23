Two injured in Bridgeport plane crash

Two people were injured in a single-engine plane crash just north of Bridgeport Municipal Airport Wednesday.

A man and woman in a Cessna 182 were taking off from the airport when their engine appeared to fail, witnesses said. The plane crashed about 300 yards north of the runway around 11:15 a.m.

“She declared ‘mayday’ three times,” said Stetson Oates, a local pilot who was at the airport at the time of the crash. “I heard the engine quit.”

Oates said that the pilot aimed for the field just north of the airport, but when they landed she could not stop the plane before it hit a tree.

“They tried to do their best, but there wasn’t a whole lot they could do,” Oates said.

DPS Sgt. Lloyd McKinney said that the woman was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth via helicopter, and the man was taken to Wise Health System by ambulance.

McKinney could not release further information on the pilot and passenger because the Federal Aviation Administration will be taking over the investigation.

Oates, who helped pull the injured man and woman out of the plane, said they were both alert and talking while he was there. Several pilots from the airport and a helicopter flying overhead all stopped to respond to the mayday call before troopers and medics arrived.

“It was just something you don’t ever want to see again in your lifetime,” Oates said.

Bridgeport police and fire, Texas Department of Public Safety and Air Evac Lifeteam 68 responded to the scene.