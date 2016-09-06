Tuesday, September 6, 2016

1-KILLED IN RHOME WRECK – One person was killed around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in a two-vehicle collision south of Rhome. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Lantz Elliott said a silver passenger car driven by Jeffrey G. Wood, 35, of Arlington was westbound on County Road 4840 when he stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 81/287. Wood then pulled out across the northbound lanes of the highway and was struck by a northbound 18-wheeler driven by Cecil Pryor of Temple. Wood died at the scene while Pryor and a passenger in his truck, Paul Luman, were not injured. An autopsy and toxicology have been ordered, according to Elliott.

ASSAULT VICTIM DIES – A Newark man who was hospitalized Thursday after medics determined he had possible injury or trauma to the head died Saturday at Plaza Medical Center in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Freddie Ballard, 58, was pronounced dead at 5:20 a.m. The manner and cause of death are still pending. Brett Kennan, 33, of Newark was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after investigators found evidence Kennan assaulted Ballard on Aug. 26. Sheriff Lane Akin said a new charge of murder will now be filed on Kennan. A related story was featured in the weekend Wise County Messenger.

ROLLOVER SERIOUSLY INJURES MAN – A Paradise man was flown from the scene of a single-vehicle accident Monday afternoon near Lake Bridgeport. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jeff Johnson said Douglas Freeman, 61, was northbound on Farm Road 2952 about a mile north of Farm Road 1658 just before 4 when he drove off the edge of the roadway, overcorrected, went into a skid across the southbound lane of FM 2952 and rolled twice. A helicopter flew Freeman from the scene to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Johnson said it appears Freeman was traveling at an unsafe speed, and the crash remains under investigation to see if alcohol was a factor.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group will meet at 7 tonight in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group is for the people who are caring for folks with dementia. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

UNITED WAY KICKOFF – The United Way Wise County’s 2016 campaign starts 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center with a kickoff luncheon. This year’s meal will be provided for free, but donations are encouraged. To make reservations for individuals or groups call the civic center at 940-393-0280 by Wednesday.

CLOSED FOR TRAINING – The Veteran Service Office will be closed this week for staff to attend semi-annual state training. The office will reopen 8 a.m. Monday, Sept 12.

CLASS REUNION – The Bridgeport High School Class of 1966 will celebrate its 50th reunion Sept. 16 and 17. If you have not been contacted, email mhowardtx@gmail.com for details. Also, visit facebook.com/BHSClassof1966 to get contact information.

COMMISSIONERS HIT THE ROAD – Wise County commissioners will have a mobile meeting 7 tonight in Precinct 3 at Newark City Hall. It will include a public hearing on the budget and tax rate, as well as presentations by County Commissioner Harry Lamance and County Judge J.D. Clark. County engineer Chad Davis will speak on the County Energy Transportation Reinvestment Zone (CETRZ) grant program.

FUNERALS – Service for Jimmy Bert Gage, 70, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Wednesday at CrossRoads Church in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Chancellor and Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE for Virginia Silver, 92, formerly of Bridgeport is 11:15 a.m. Thursday at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Family visitation is 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICES for Earl Stokes, 76, of Rhome and Michael Parrish, 57, of Chico are pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Ray Ross, 73, of Runaway Bay is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Chapel with burial at Boonsville Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Chapel.

SERVICE for Ronald (Ron) Berrier, 61, of Decatur is pending.