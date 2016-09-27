Tuesday, September 27, 2016

COUNCIL APPROVES BOND ISSUANCE – The project of building a hotel next to the Decatur Civic Center took an important step last night as the Decatur City Council approved the Economic Development Corporation’s debt issuance for the project. The EDC had approved the action at its meeting last week. EDC Director Thom Lambert explained that the money received from the debt issuance would be used for off-site infrastructure such as parking lots and water, sewer, gas and electric extensions to the hotel property.

DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL – The Decatur Lady Eagles take on Sanger at home at 6 tonight, looking for their 66th straight district win. Boyd hopes to extend its league winning streak to 15 with a home match at 5:30 against Jacksboro. Alvord heads to Graford. Bridgeport plays Krum at home. Chico travels to Poolville. Paradise welcomes in Nocona. Northwest faces Chisholm Trail at home.

COURT’S IN SESSION – Bridgeport Municipal Court will hold jury trials at city hall at 1 today as scheduled.

ALVORD HOMECOMING – Hot dogs and drinks will be served at Elm Creek Park in Alvord 7 p.m. Wednesday with a bonfire to follow. The homecoming parade will line up at the football field from 2:45-3:45 p.m. Friday and begin at 4 p.m. Saturday’s activities of the Alvord Ex-Student-Teachers Association Homecoming begin at 9 a.m. at the middle school cafeteria. Tickets for the enchilada dinner at noon are $10 each and must be purchased by Wednesday at the Legend Bank in Alvord. A program begins at 1 p.m.

THERAPY DOG – Elementary students may read to a therapy dog at the Rhome Public Library 3-5 p.m. Wednesday. Call the library to reserve a time.

FIELDS OF FAITH – Northwest Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting the Fields of Faith youth rally 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Decatur Eagle Stadium. From 6-6:40 p.m. food will be served, and the rally begins at 6:45 p.m. Ryan Roberts, a former quarterback for Baylor University, will speak, and Eli Simon will lead worship. In the case of inclement weather, Fields of Faith will move to the Decatur High School gym.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The 12th annual Decatur Lions Club Golf Tournament is Saturday at the Decatur Country Club. The tournament is a four-person scramble and limited to the first 18 teams. Cost is $60 per person, which includes lunch, green fee and cart. Mulligans will be sold at the country club (limit two). Registration is at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8:30. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and last-place teams. There will also be door prizes and contests for hole-in-one, closest-to-the-pin and longest drive. The tournament benefits the Lions Club building and civic activities and Decatur Boy Scout Troop 121.

DANCE MINI CAMP – DHS Eagle Dolls will host a dance mini camp Oct. 4-6 at the high school. Forms can be found on the DHS Eagle Dolls webpage and are due this Thursday.

FUNERALS – Service for Dennis Lee Stroud, 63, of Sanger, a teacher and coach at Slidell ISD, is 10 a.m. Wednesday at the First Christian Church in Denton. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday at South Park Cemetery in Pearland.

GRAVESIDE service for Serenity Nickole Diane Collins, infant daughter of Rickey and Erica Collins, is 1 p.m. today at Aurora Cemetery. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Peggy Calvert, 76, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Brandy Lee Daiker Thelander, 35, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.