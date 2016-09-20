Tuesday, September 20, 2016

WRECK VICTIM DIES – A Boyd man injured in a head-on collision Sept. 8 has died from his injuries. Hubert Ray Erskine, 42, died Saturday at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office. Erskine was westbound on Texas 114 just east of Farm Road 718 at 7:15 a.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and struck an Acura passenger car head on, according to investigators. Service for Erskine is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT – The Parkinson’s support group meets 6 tonight on Wise Health System’s West Campus in Decatur. The meeting will include a guest speaker.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Historical Society, Inc. meets at noon Thursday in the second floor auditorium of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Lunch will be served, so RSVP to the museum at 940-627-5586 by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

FALL MEET-N-GREET – Wise County Special Needs Baseball will hold the fall season Meet-N-Greet 6 p.m. Saturday at Community Church in Decatur. The event will feature food, games and a mandatory meeting for all parents and caregivers.

HUGHES DEDICATION – The Decatur Public Library will hold the dedication of the Martha Lou Hughes memorial marker and conference room 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

MAIN STREET FESTIVAL – Paradise Main Street Festival is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Paradise. There will be an antique tractor show, art show, auctions, car show, quilt show, live entertainment, vendors and vintage trailers. New this year will be a pie and preserve contest, bounce houses and obstacle courses and a washer tournament. Vendor applications are still being accepted. Download a vendor form from the Paradise Historical Society Facebook pictures page or from www.paradisehistoricalsociety.com.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Made-2-Thrive needs volunteers to help set up before baseball games, be buddies for the players, pitch during the games, work the concession stand and clean up after games. To help, fill out an application at made2thrive.org. Contact Claudia Davila, butterfly8480@gmail.com or 940-255-4541.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock, and Mineral Society meets 6:30 tonight at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center. Call 940-735-0361.

FUNERAL for Anthony Lamont Harrison, 68, of Springtown is 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Boyd with burial in Boyd Cemetery, Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Christian-Hawkins is handling arrangements.

SERVICES for Zelda Smith, 93, and Leroy Hale, 90, both of Decatur are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for David Longway, 85, of Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Jackie F. Cooper, 82, of Azle will be held at a later date. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.