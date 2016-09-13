Tuesday, September 13, 2016

COMMISSIONERS APPROVE BUDGET, TAX RATE – Wise County commissioners Monday approved a $62.9 million budget for fiscal year 2017 and a tax rate of 37.89 cents per $100 property valuation – 34.64 cents will go to the general fund and 3.25 cents will go to road and bridge. Commissioners also approved a college branch campus maintenance tax rate of 4.6148 cents per $100 valuation.

LOWER TAX RATE, HIGHER FEES – The Decatur City Council yesterday opted to approve a lower tax rate than the one proposed. Rather than approving the proposed tax rate of 71.7 cents per $100 valuation, the council voted to keep the tax rate the same as the current 70.3-cent tax rate. The 2016-2017 budget, which was also approved, was created using the current 70.3-cent tax rate. The council also approved fee increases for wastewater/sewer rates and residential brush removal.

CLASS REUNION – The Chico High School Class of 1983 will celebrate its 33rd reunion on Sept. 24. For information, email raylenecoker@gmail.com or contact Raylene Green Coker or Barbara Hicks Reed on Facebook to get information.

SALUTING HEROES – The first Salute to Local Heroes is noon-5 p.m. Saturday at The Cajun Kid, 2228 W. Texas 114, in Paradise. There will be music, raffles and a donation car wash benefiting the Paradise Volunteer Fire Department.

BAND BOOSTERS – The Decatur Band Boosters meet at 6:30 tonight at the high school band hall. The meeting will include discussion on the fish fry location.

PARADISE HISTORICAL SOCIETY – The Paradise Historical Society will hold its regular bi-monthly meeting 7 tonight at the United Methodist Church Annex in Paradise. Anita Jay (Siddons) Ehrler, 94, of Dallas will be the special guest. Ehrler has significant historical ties to Paradise and Wise County and will be available to answer questions and tell about life in Paradise in the 1920s to 1940s.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans monthly meeting is 7 tonight at First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center. Al Smith will speak on Ace Pilot and Escort Services.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Tony Randall Prince, 55, of Rhome is 11 a.m. today at Thurmond Fairview Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Carolyn J. Thompson, 72, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Lavina “Annie” Coleman, 90, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Merrill Rogers Dawson of Arlington, formerly of Decatur, is 10 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth.

FUNERAL for David Meador, 76, of Arlington, formerly of Decatur, is 10:30 a.m. today at Lake Arlington Baptist Church.