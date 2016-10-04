Tuesday, October 4, 2016

ALVORD POWER OUTAGE – About 600 Wise Electric customers were without power this morning in the Alvord area. Wise Electric Co-op Operations-Engineering/Warehouse Manager Chris Walsh said power was restored to the area just before 8 a.m. Due to the power outage, Alvord schools announced a delayed start for all campuses. Classes will begin at 10 a.m., and buses will be delayed two hours.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT – Decatur Police Department will have National Night Out on the square 6-8 tonight. There will be free hot dogs, chips, drinks, popcorn and snow cones. There will also be a jump house, child fingerprint ID and the distracted driving simulator. The Decatur Fire Department will also put on their clown show.

SEPTEMBER WEATHER – Last month’s rainfall was about a half-inch below normal for September. Decatur received 2.74 inches of rain for the month, below the average rainfall amount of 3.26 inches. Temperatures in the month ranged from a high of 97 on Sept. 19 to a low of 47 on Sept. 30.

PURPLE OUT – The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets will play host to the Paradise Lady Panthers today with action starting with the junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. The game will be a Purple Out for cancer awareness. The teams are raising money for the Cancer Support Community of North Texas Tarrant County Clubhouse.

TOP 15 SHOWDOWN – The Decatur Lady Eagles, ranked No. 10 in 4A, will head to Krum to face the No. 15 Lady Bobcats at 6 p.m. In other action, Alvord takes on Ranger at home. Bridgeport welcomes in Gainesville. Chico travels to Perrin. Northwest heads to Aledo.

FALL FESTIVAL – Greenwood’s 19th annual Fall Festival is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Greenwood. The parade begins at 10 a.m., and the Greenwood/Slidell Fire Department fish fry starts at 5 p.m. To reserve a craft or food booth, call Gerry Galloway, 940-627-7999; or Linda Hood, 940-466-7597.

BRIDGEPORT GARDEN CLUB – Bridgeport Garden Club, which serves all of Wise County, is having its monthly meeting 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bridgeport Community Center. The program, “Bee Kind,” will feature Master Beekeeper Donovan Johns, who will talk about the benefits and importance of bees. Lunch will be served and all are welcome. Call Deb Lewis, 443-415-4240.

BLESSING OF ANIMALS – The First United Methodist Church of Decatur will have Blessing of the Animals 10 a.m.-noon Saturday in conjunction with the Episcopal Church of Wise County. The event will be at 905 S. Church St. Bring dogs on leashes and cats in carriers.

FUNERALS – Services for Anthony Gnazzio and Frances Force, 100, both of Bridgeport are pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

PRIVATE service will be held for Randy Tidwell Sr., 60, of Chico. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Ronnie A. Dunn, 59, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

ROSARY for Eli Manuel Carrillo, the infant son of Luis Carrillo and Anahi Valle of Rhome is 7 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Eric Dale Doyle, 29, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins-Decatur.