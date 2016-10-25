Tuesday, October 25, 2016

RECORD SETTING FIRST DAY OF VOTING – On just the first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 general election, Wise County has already set the single-day record for early voting. On Monday, 1,775 votes were cast at the four early voting locations around the county, breaking the single-day record of 1,564 set on the last day of early voting in the 2012 general election. Early voting continues today with extended voting hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at four locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity, in Decatur; the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St., in Bridgeport; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm, in Alvord; and the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. in Boyd.

POSSIBLE CHANGES TO DEVELOPMENT RULES – Wise County commissioners Monday discussed possible changes to the county’s development rules and regulations as proposed by the county’s Subdivision Committee. Commissioners considered raising the lot fee paid by developers from $25 per lot to $300. County engineer Chad Davis said committee members wanted to adjust the fee schedule to get more money up front from developers, relieving the financial burden on the county. Jenny Tatum, with engineering firm Kimley Horn, said after reviewing the county’s development fee schedule, it’s significantly less than counties of similar size and/or development. At the current rates, developers pay only 50 percent of what it costs the county. Commissioners tabled the issue for further research. A public hearing will be held before final changes are approved. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger.

ANOTHER BANKRUPTCY – Another oil field service firm with offices in Wise County has slipped into bankruptcy. Basic Energy Services, Inc. will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy today. Basic Energy has offices in Bridgeport. In August, Key Energy Services filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Most of the Chapter 11 filings are “pre-approved” by major creditors that will allow the companies to continue operations. More than 100 North American oilfield services companies have filed for bankruptcy since oil and gas prices fell in 2015 and 2016.

ROAD CLOSURE – Beyette Street (County Road 2590) in Alvord will be closed most of today at the County Road 2690 split for drainage improvements. It should re-open by 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL SHOWDOWN – The Decatur Lady Eagles head to Argyle at 6:30 tonight for a District 9-4A showdown in the regular season finale. Decatur can clinch the No. 2 seed out of the league with a win over the league champions. In other action, Boyd tries to finish off a 14-0 run through District 8-3A at City View. Chico looks to nail down the top 2A seed out of 9-2A with a match at Graford. Northwest takes on Brewer at home. Paradise plays Jacksboro at home. Alvord heads to Bryson.

FLU SHOT CLINIC – A flu shot clinic for the public is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the Decatur City Hall conference room.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. Speakers will be survival specialists Robert and Deborah Crook. They will talk about preparing for catastrophic disaster. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999, or visit freedomtexas.org.

THANKSGIVING DINNER – Tickets are now on sale for the First United Methodist Church annual Thanksgiving dinner in Bridgeport. The meal will be served 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Bridgeport High School. Purchase tickets at the church office, 608 17th St., or at the door.

FALLTASTIC FESTIVAL – Stagecoach Rehab in Bridgeport will hold a Falltastic Festival for children ages 4 to 12 from 5-7 tonight.

TEACHERS MEETING – The Wise County Teachers Personnel Group will meet 11:30 a.m. today at the Decatur Civic Center. Cost of the luncheon is $11. Cash or check is accepted. Call 940-735-0361.

JOURNALING WORKSHOP – Introduction to Creative Journaling will be offered at the Decatur Public Library 6:30 tonight. Call the library at 940-393-0290 or ask at the front desk. This workshop is for people ages 12 to adult.

FUNERALS – Service for James Wilson, 73, of Boyd is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Vernon D. Barrett, 68, of Alvord is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Ima Jean Culwell Lewis, 86, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery.

NO SERVICE is scheduled at this time for Michael Landis Adam, 28, of Boyd. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Raymond E. Clayton, 81, of Paradise is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Fellowship Church in Paradise with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Cecil (C.B.) Hoyl, Jr., 97, of Decatur is 2 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church of Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Decatur Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Ricky Burris, 60, of Duncan, Okla., is planned for a later date. Decatur Funeral Home is handling arrangements.