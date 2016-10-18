Tuesday, October 18, 2016

CITIES RECEIVE GRANTS – The cities of Bridgeport and Chico have been awarded Texas Community Development Block Grants for infrastructure improvements. Last week, the Texas Department of Agriculture announced that the two Wise County cities were among the 35 in Texas to receive the grants. The Bridgeport and Chico grants, both in the amount of $275,000, are for wastewater treatment system infrastructure improvements.

BOYD TRIES TO STAY UNBEATEN – After clinching the District 8-3A title Saturday, the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets will try to stay unbeaten in the volleyball league in their final home match at 5:30 tonight against Holliday. In other action, Alvord faces Newcastle at home. Bridgeport plays host to Sanger. Chico heads to Ranger. Decatur takes on Gainesville at home. Paradise heads to Henrietta. Northwest goes to rival Eaton.

BOYD, PARADISE RUNNERS ADVANCE – The Boyd Yellowjackets boys cross country team took second in the 8-3A meet Monday. Connor Richardson finished third, Gauge Fahlin fifth, Colton Lawson seventh and Tristan Lemasters 10th. Paradise finished third to also earn a regional spot. Matthew Eisen took sixth. In the girls race, Paradise finished second as a team to move on to regionals. Kaycee Martin took seventh and Alex Pye eighth.

CRAFT DAY – Mount Zion Baptist Church will host craft day 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. If you want to make a Christmas tree, bring old jewelry or buttons and tacky glue. If you have your own craft, feel free bring it. A $10 fee goes toward Meals On Wheels/Backpack Ministry. Call Jeannie at 940-427-5941 or the church office at 940-627-5103.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Applications for Rhome/South Wise County Spirit of Christmas are now available at Rhome City Hall, 261 North School Road. The program provides toys and clothing for economically disadvantaged children. Return applications by Thursday, Nov. 10.

HORSE CLUB – The Wise County 4-H Horse Club is meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at the NRS Arena Cafe.

GLOW BALL – The Decatur Police Department’s 2nd Annual Glow Ball Tournament is Saturday at Decatur Golf Club, 211 Country Club Rd. The four-person, best ball format has a shotgun start at 4 p.m. with nine holes played in daylight and nine after dark. Every team will have a Decatur PD representative. Cost is $50 per person or $200 per team. It includes glow balls, a meal and prizes. To register, call Decatur PD, 940-393-0300.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock and Mineral Society will meet 6:30 tonight at Weatherford College Wise County, 5180 U.S. 380 between Bridgeport and Decatur. Dr. Davie Edwards will provide the program. A social will follow in Bridgeport.

CHAMBER DINNER – The Paradise Chamber of Commerce Appreciation Dinner is 5:30-8:30 tonight at Sagebrush Cafe in Bridgeport. The free networking event for members will include cash box drawings, a buffet and drinks.

FUNERALS – Service for Ollie Lucille Smith, 86, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Thursday at Bible Baptist Church in Bridgeport with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Michael Richard Hickey, 68, of Alvord is 1 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur.

FUNERAL for June Bowyer-Sowell, 81, of Chico is 10:30 a.m. today at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church with burial at Chico Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Lawana Faye Bryant, 87, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. today at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery.