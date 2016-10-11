Tuesday, October 11, 2016

HOUSE FIRE – A fire damaged a mobile home on County Road 4374 south of Decatur Monday afternoon. Firefighters from Decatur, Boyd and Paradise battled the blaze, which sent smoke out through windows and from slats underneath the home. Several neighbors at the scene said homeowners Ed and Dean Dial weren’t home at the time of the fire.

DECATUR HEADS TO BRIDGEPORT – After back-to-back losses in District 9-4A, the Decatur Lady Eagles head to Bridgeport for a volleyball match at 6 tonight. In other action, Alvord welcomes in Wise County rival Chico. Boyd plays host to Nocona. Paradise takes on City View at home. Northwest will welcome in Azle.

EXPLORER FUNDRAISER – Decatur Police Department Explorer Post will have a fundraiser at Panda Express 5-9 p.m. today, with 20 percent of the event sales donated to the Explorers to help pay for uniforms, equipment, training and competitions.

DAR MEETING – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its October meeting 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wise County Museum in Decatur. Call Cecily Pegues at 817-528-8412.

ROAD WORK – Road work has started on Trinity Street between Main and Hale streets in Decatur. Drivers should find alternate routes.

BINGO NIGHT – The Paradise Emeralds Drill Team will host a Bingo Night 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Community Center.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meet 7 tonight at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center. Speaker is Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford who will discuss fraud and identity theft.

AUTHOR VISIT IN PARADISE – Children’s author, professional storyteller, and entertainer R. Friend (aka Ronda Friend) will be at the Paradise Elementary cafeteria 6:30 tonight. After her storytelling presentation, books will be available for purchase. You will also have an opportunity to meet her, if you choose to have your books signed.

FUNERALS – Service for Melba Adkins, 94, of Paradise is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial Friday in Alabama.

SERVICE for Evelyn Johnson, 96, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Bridgeport with burial at Thomas Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Jones Family Funeral Home.

SERVICE for Anthony Gnazzio, 48, is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home.

FUNERAL for Kenneth Calvin McCarty Sr., 91, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Lynn McMullen, 60, of Alvord is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.