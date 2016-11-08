Tuesday, November 8, 2016

ELECTION DAY IS HERE – Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today at 25 locations around Wise County. A full list of precinct voting locations was featured in Sunday’s Wise County Messenger on newsstands now. In addition to the presidential, state and district races, the local ballot includes a school board and city council race in Paradise, alcohol votes in Boyd and Decatur, a water district vote and contested races for Precinct 1 county commissioner and county tax assessor-collector. Local results of the election will be posted tonight as they are available at WCMessenger.com, and full coverage of today’s election will be featured in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands Wednesday.

MAN ARRESTED FOR PISTOL WHIPPING BROTHER – A Decatur man was arrested Monday evening for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge firearm after an argument with his brother. According to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, Anthony Maroney, 54, “pistol whipped” his brother at an address in the 3200 block of Farm Road 730 South, just outside Decatur. The brother, whose name was not available before Update went to press, was taken to Wise Health System in Decatur with an injury to the back of his head. Maroney’s bond has not yet been set. He remains in Wise County Jail. Read more in the midweek Messenger on newsstands Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS – Three Wise County teams will make bids for region tournament spots tonight. The Decatur Lady Eagles face Krum at Northwest at 7 in the 4A Region II quarterfinal. Boyd takes on Peaster in a top-10 showdown in the 3A Region I quarterfinal at 7 at Azle. Chico will meet Wolfe City in the 2A Region II quarterfinal at S&S High School in Sadler at 7.

RAINFALL REPORT – Yesterday’s rainfall totals included 1.35 inches in Alvord, 1.06 in Bridgeport, 1.0 in Greenwood, 0.9 in Paradise, 0.48 in Decatur, 0.4 in Cottondale and 0.17 in Rhome. Today’s forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers with a high temperature of 64.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meet at 7 tonight at the Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Bill Shott, a World War II Marine veteran who landed on Iwo Jima, will be guest speaker.

GRIEF WORKSHOP – A grief workshop “Hope through the Holidays” will be offered 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the Fireplace Room at the Decatur Church of Christ. RSVP by Thursday to reserve a spot. Call 940-627-1618 or email britt@wiseccc.org.

ABWN LUNCH – Etiquette expert Deborah King will be the featured speaker at the November Area Business Women’s Networking Lunch 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. RSVP by noon today to info@abwn.org. Cost is $11 at the door.

MEAT SALE – The Knights of Columbus Council 9644 is holding its annual smoked meat sale. Turkeys ($40), hams ($45) and briskets ($70) will be smoked on the parking lot of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Decatur Nov. 22 and 23 and may be picked up beginning at noon Nov. 23. Call 940-627-2078.

LIBRARY BAKE SALE – Chico Public Library will hold a bake sale 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today to support library programing and collection development. To donate your time or baked goods call Michelle Slonaker or Emilie Jones at (940) 644-2330.

VACCINATION CLINIC – The Texas Department of State Health Services is having an immunization clinic 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. American Indians, Alaskan natives, underinsured, Medicaid and those with no insurance are eligible. Bring the child’s shot record and Medicaid card. Call 940-665-9315, option 5.

FUNERALS – Service for Sue Stevens, 65, of Rhome is Saturday in North Branch, Mich. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Billie “Bill” Manning, 86, of Chico is 2 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Chico with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Joseph Alvarez, 85, of Alvord. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Billy Ray Brammer, 84, of Burleson, formerly of Wise County, is 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood Chapel in Fort Worth with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Chapel.