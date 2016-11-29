Tuesday, November 29, 2016

PAQUE GIVEN 5 YEARS FOR ABUSE – Shauna Rowan Paque of Decatur was sentenced to 5 years in state jail yesterday after she pleaded guilty to injury to a child and unlawful restraint last month. Paque and her husband, Brian Paque, were arrested in June of 2015 after investigators found evidence they abused their twin sons. Shauna Paque was accused of beating the couple’s 14-year-old sons over the head with pans, chaining them to furniture in their home as a form of discipline and choking one son until he passed out. Shauna Paque received a 5-year sentence for injury to a child and assault family/household member impede breath or circulation and 18 months for unlawful restraint. Brian Paque is still awaiting trial on similar charges.

DISTRICT OF INNOVATION – The Decatur School Board yesterday agreed to move forward with plans to become a District of Innovation (DOI). The board held a public hearing and then appointed a committee to develop a local innovation plan. Supt. Rod Townsend said the DOI gives school districts more local control by adopting a plan that could exempt the school district from certain state requirements.

TUESDAY HOOPS – The Bridgeport Sissies and Bulls will take on teams from Graham today. The varsity girls game is set to start at 6:30 p.m. with the boys game following. In other action, the Alvord Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs face Petrolia. Boyd squads welcome in Chico. The Decatur boys take on Arlington Heights at home. The Decatur girls travel to Boswell. The Paradise girls go to Millsap. Slidell heads to Graford. The Northwest girls are at Western Hills. The Northwest boys take on Haltom at home.

SALVATION ARMY BELL RINGING – The Salvation Army bell ringing campaign has started in Wise County. During the first two days of the campaign, $1,563 was collected at Wal-Mart in Decatur. Open slots are still available for volunteer bell ringers every afternoon/evening through Thursday and all day Friday. To schedule a spot today or Thursday, call Tana Fedric at 940-389-5859; to schedule a spot on Wednesday or Friday, call Linda Kennedy at 940-683-6616 or 940-389-1539. All money collected stays in Wise County.

BLOOD DRIVE – Bridgeport High School student council will host a blood drive 1-6 p.m. Thursday in the old gym area. Email thart@bridgeportisd.net for a time slot.

SANTA’S DEPUTIES – Applications for Santa’s Deputies are now available at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Rook Ramsey Dr., in Decatur and on the department’s website. They are due Friday. If you would like to make a donation to the program, bring money or toys to the sheriff’s office. Call 940-627-5971.

PARADE OF LIGHTS – Float applications for Decatur’s Parade of Lights this Saturday are available at the Chamber of Commerce. Line-up is at 5 p.m. on the visitors side of Eagle Stadium, judging is at 5:30 and the parade starts at 6. If the parade has to be rescheduled due to rain, that will be announced Saturday morning, and participants will be notified.

GIVING TUESDAY – Rhome Public Library is participating in the nationwide Giving Tuesday Event today. Donations may be made to the Rhome Public Library, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and the oldest library in Wise County, at libraryfunding.mydagsite.com. You can also stop by the library 11 a.m.-7 p.m. to make a donation.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Billy Ross Slimp, 69, of Arlington, will be Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. at Cottondale Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling the arrangements.

FUNERAL for Lou Ann Cross Cate, 70, of Decatur is 10 a.m. today at Grace Baptist Church in Decatur with burial at Thurmond-Fairview Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Freddie Enright, 81, of Decatur is 7 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Francisco Franco, 61, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s the Baptizer Catholic Church in Bridgeport. Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with visitation to follow.

GRAVESIDE service for Kimberly “Kim” Foreman Cobb, 51, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sweetwater Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Julia Lamance, 84, of Boyd is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

SERVICE for James Kimbrell of Bridgeport is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Robert Funcannon, 66, of Cottondale will be scheduled at a later date. Jones-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Eddie Donald, 54, of Paradise is 2 p.m. Saturday at Bible Baptist Church in Bridgeport. Dalton and Son Funeral Home in Lewisville is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Johnny Callan, 17, of Jacksboro is 10 a.m. today at the Jacksboro High School Gymnasium with burial at Los Creek Cemetery. Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Harold “Butter” Haney, 79, of Bowie, formerly of Wise County, is 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.